The best Osmo kit deals

The Osmo Genius (and Little Genius) kits, plus fun expansion packs, could be perfect for supplementing learning while schools are partially closed.

Osmo kits are add-ons for iPads or Amazon Fire tablets that turn screen time into tactile time. These kits use manipulables — numbers, shapes, coding instruction squares — that let kids translate something they're doing in the physical world to action on a screen, and back again.

To get started, you'll need an Osmo base and a compatible tablet. Then you can choose from a number of kits designed to teach different concepts. The more kits you have, the more your child can do. For Black Friday, Osmo is running a series of deals on these kits, available on Amazon:

Best deals on Osmo kits

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon This starter kit will work with all iPads running iOS9 or later, except Generation 1, iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Designed for 6- to 10-year-olds, it comes with an Osmo base and reflector for iPad, tangram pieces, number tiles, word tiles, storage for each game and five game apps: Numbers, Tangram, Words, Newton and Masterpiece. At 25% off on Amazon, you're getting a great deal; the only time the price went lower than that was December 2019, when Amazon sold it for $69.99.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet: $99.99 $55.99 at Amazon Compatible with 7th Generation Fire 7, HD 8, HD 10, 8th Generation Fire HD 8, 9th Generation HD 7, HD 10, this kit is also designed for kids 6 to 10 years old. It comes with an Osmo base and reflector for Fire tablets, tangram pieces, numbers tiles, words tiles, storage for each game and five game apps: Numbers, Tangram, Words, Newton and Masterpiece. And right now, Amazon is selling it for 40% off the list price.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon Like the Genius starter kit, but for preschoolers, this set comes with an Osmo base and reflector for iPad (iOS9 or later), 19 cardboard pretend play costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings, a silicone game play mat, stackable storage for game pieces and four game apps: ABCs, Costume Party, Stories and Squiggle Magic. At 25% off the list price, this starter kit is selling for one of its lowest prices; it only went lower, at $55.99, last year on Amazon.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon A starter kit for 3- to 5-year-old Fire tablet users. You'll get an Osmo base and reflector for Fire Tablet, 19 cardboard pretend play Costume Pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings, a silicone game play mat, stackable storage for game pieces & four game apps: ABCs, Costume Party, Stories and Squiggle Magic. Amazon is offering its lowest price for the kit, at 30% off the list price.

Osmo Coding Starter Kit for Fire Tablet: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (Also for iPad: $99.99 $78.99 at Amazon) This kit contains everything you need to get your 5- to 10-year-old started on coding. Compatible with the 7th Generation Fire 7, HD 8, HD 10, 8th Generation Fire HD 8, 9th Generation HD 7 and HD 10. You get an Osmo base & reflector for Fire tablets, 31 tangible coding blocks and storage, along with three game apps: Coding Awbie, Coding Jam and Coding Duo.View Deal

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad + Early Math Explorer: $119.99 $80.99 at Amazon (Also for Fire Tablet: $119.99 $83.99 at Amazon) This kit comes with an Osmo base and reflector, 19 costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings, a silicone play mat, storage for game pieces and 6 game apps: Shape Builder, Counting Town, ABCs, Costume Party, Stories and Squiggle Magic. Amazon is currently selling both the iPad and Fire versions for 30% off.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet + Family Game Night: $139.99 $97.09 at Amazon This kit comes with an Osmo base and reflector, tangram pieces, numbers tiles, words tiles, stackable storage for each game and seven game apps, including two family-friendly games: Math Buzz, Lettertopia, Numbers, Tangram, Words, Newton and Masterpiece. Amazon is selling this bundle for 31% off the list price — its lowest price ever.

Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad: $69.99 $52.49 at Amazon (Also for Fire Tablet: $99.99 $48.99 at Amazon) Designed for kids 5- to 10-years-old, this kit comes with an Osmo base and reflector, a creative board, four dry erase markers, microfiber eraser pouch, stackable storage for each game & three game apps: Monster, Newton and Masterpiece. Right now, Amazon is selling the iPad version for 25% off and the Fire Tablet version for 30% off the retail price.View Deal

Osmo Coding Family Bundle for iPad and Fire: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon Designed for ages 5 to 10, this game bundle includes 31 tangible coding blocks including: Walk, Jump, Hand, Magic, Rest, Quantifiers (Numbers), Repeat, Subroutines, Stackable storage for game pieces and three game apps: Coding Awbie, Coding Jam and Coding Duo. Right now, Amazon is selling the bundle for 30% off.View Deal

Osmo Detective Agency: $49.99 $37.49 at Amazon Solve mysteries with this expansion kit, which contains four double-sided maps, a map holder, magnifying glass and one game app: Detective Agency. Designed for ages 5 to 12. View Deal

Osmo Pizza Co.: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon Five to 12-year-olds can make pizzas and practice counting change with this pizza-parlor game. This kit comes with a pizza and tray, toppings, money tiles, stackable storage for game pieces and one game app: Pizza Co. Amazon is selling the add-on for 20% off. (Though its lowest offer on Pizza Co. was last February when Amazon sold it for $23.99.)View Deal

Osmo Monster: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon Build your own monster with this game kit for youngsters 5- to 10-years-old. You'll get a creative board, four erasable markers, a fuzzy eraser pouch, stackable storage for each game and one game app: Monster. Amazon is selling the add-on for 30% off the list price, its all-time lowest offer on Osmo Monster.View Deal

Osmo Little Genius Sticks & Rings: $39.95 $27.99 at Amazon This set of manipulables includes 38 silicone sticks and rings to practice letter formation, a silicone game play mat, stackable storage for game pieces and two game apps: ABCs & Squiggle Magic. Amazon is selling the sticks and rings for its lowest price, at 30% off.View Deal

Osmo Little Genius Costume Pieces: $24.99 $17.49 at Amazon Nineteen cardboard costume pieces and two game apps (Costume Party & Stories) will allow 3- to 5-year-olds' imaginations to go wild. At 30% off, the costume pieces would be a great buy over Black Friday — it's the lowest price Amazon has ever offered the add-on.View Deal

Osmo Genius Words: $29.99 $20.79 at Amazon This expansion kit comes with word tiles, storage and one game app: Words. For ages 6 to 10, Osmo Genius Words has real-time audio and visual feedback that lets kids learn through experimentation in a stress-free environment. And right now, Amazon is selling the kit for 31% off.View Deal

Osmo Genius Numbers: $29.99 $20.89 at Amazon This expansion kit comes with number tiles, stackable storage and one game app for 6- to 10-year-olds: Numbers. According to Osmo, this kit teaches math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, problem solving, listening and visual thinking. And it's 30% off for Black Friday.View Deal

Osmo Genius Tangram: $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon This expansion kit for ages 6 to 10 comes with tangrams, stackable storage and one game app: Tangram. Kids can arrange puzzle pieces to match on-screen shapes and complete more than 500 designs/puzzles; the more they play, the more additional puzzles that will open up. View Deal

Osmo Super Studio Disney, Frozen 2: $29.99 $22.49 at Amazon For 5- to 11-year-olds, this learn-to-draw pack includes a Super Studio Frozen 2 Sketchpad, 2 Super Studio markers, a Super Sweeper eraser and the game app Super Studio Frozen 2. Kids will get step-by-step instructions on how to draw the scenes from "Frozen 2," and then watch the story come to life in their first animation. Amazon is selling the the super studio kit for 25% off. View Deal

Osmo Super Studio Disney, Disney Princess: $29.99 $22.49 at Amazon For ages 5 to 11, this learn-to-draw pack includes a Super Studio Disney Princess Sketchpad, one Super Studio marker, a Super Sweeper eraser and the game app Super Studio Disney Princess. Amazon is selling the the princess-drawing kit for 25% off. Though this is a deal, the lowest price on Amazon was $11.99 last February.View Deal