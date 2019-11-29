National Geographic STEM Kits on Sale Now: Dinosaur Figures, Microscopes & More

National Geographic is all over science for kids and Amazon has several deals on their fun and sometimes wacky kits. Do you have a budding paleontologist in your life? Nat Geo dinosaur digging kits will make the perfect gift. Immerse your child in the Cretaceous era as they dig for three real dinosaur fossils: a dinosaur bone, a mosasaur tooth and dinosaur poop....yes, dinosaur POOP!

National Geographic Dino Dig Kit Kids can use the Nat Geo Learning Guide to help them understand their super discoveries and where the fossils came from. Get this kit for $8.32, or 17% off the list price, for Black Friday.View Deal

And for the biologist in your life, check out Nat Geo's student microscope, which has two "modes" — Kids can use the lower LED lights to view biological specimens on slides, or they can switch to the upper lights to examine 3D objects in intricate detail. (Tip: Have them collect some moss from outside and look for actual tardigrades; these water bears will show up nicely under a basic microscope.

The kit includes 50 prepared slides, reusable blank slides and covers, tweezers, an eye dropper and more. It also includes a complete brine shrimp experiment that comes with a hatchery station, shrimp eggs, Petri dish and lab manual. Track the life cycle of brine shrimp!

Dual LED Student Microscope This student microscope is the perfect gift for the curious kid in your life. The two-in-one microscope is on sale for Black Friday at $59.49, which is 15% off the list price. View Deal

Some kids have sensory needs and this could be the perfect gift: National Geographic's morphing matter dinosaur kit comes with kinetic-type sand. This sand is softer, lighter and fluffier than beach sand so kids can roll it, squish it or pick it up like foam. The unique "sand" is so light and fluffy that the 3 cups provided in this kit weigh only 200 grams.

Kids can bury the six dinosaur figures in their sandy playscape, as the packaging converts into a diorama. allowing kids to engage in even more imaginative play;

National Geographic Morphing Matter Dinosaur Kit This kit includes:

—3 cups of Morphing Matter

—6 dinosaur animal figures

—Packaging that converts into a diorama

—A full-color learning guide For Black Friday, the kit is on sale for $11.99, or 20% off list price.View Deal

