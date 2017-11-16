Black Friday Deals: Best Gifts for Science Geeks

The holidays are approaching and stores are already breaking out the festive decorations. Even Amazon is gearing up for the shopping season. Here's a look at some of Live Science's favorite Amazon Black Friday deals for that science geek in your life, from a curious child to a spouse who can't get enough of the Discovery Channel. Check back for updates as Amazon releases more deals and our staff combs through products for our favorites.

Scientific Explorer Newton Microscope

Recommended for kids 8 and up, this microscope comes with two specimen vials, three prepared slides, six blank slides (for kids to add their own items, from plants to dust particles), eight slide labels and covers and a case. The microscope can zoom in 150X, 45X and 900X.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Blast off to defeat the evil Empire in the famous Star Wars spaceship the Millennium Falcon. This buildable LEGO starship includes a highly detailed interior with a hyperdrive, holochess board and secret compartment, and comes with six minifigures from the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens": Rey, Finn, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Tasu Leech, a Kanjiklub Gang Member, and a BB-8 Astromech Droid. When completed, it measures over 5 inches (14 centimeters) high, 18 inches (47 cm) long, and 12 inches (32 cm) wide.

3D Crystal Puzzle Skull

Challenge your puzzle-assembling skills by putting together this replica of a human skull in three dimensions. Made of 48 interlocking pieces, this puzzle is recommended for ages 12 and up, and when assembled measures 3.25 inches (8.26 centimeters) high, 2 inches (5 cm) long, and 3 inches (7.6 cm) wide.

Doctor Who 11th Doctor Sonic Screwdriver

Geronimo! This replica of the 11th Doctor's sonic screwdriver from the BBC television show "Doctor Who" lights up and produces a range of sound effects, and is the perfect accessory for adventures through time and space. It measures about 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) in length and requires three LR44 batteries (included).

Star Trek Electronic Door Chime

This delightfully geeky nod to the original "Star Trek" television series" resembles the wall-mounted intercom panels on board the Starship Enterprise, and is a motion-sensitive door chime that produces two sounds: the trademark "door opening" sound of the Enterprise's sliding doors, and the "Red Alert" alarm. It requires three AA batteries (not included), and is an officially licensed collectible.

3D Puzzle Walking Wooden Robot T. rex

Tyrannosaurus rex went extinct 65 million years ago, but this puzzle dinosaur, once assembled, will walk and roar when you clap your hands. Wooden pieces fit together without glue or additional tools, and the kit is recommended for ages 6 to 15 years old. When completed, the robotic dinosaur stands 12.4 inches (31.5 centimeters) high and 8.9 inches (22.6 cm) long, and weighs about 1 pound (0.5 kilograms).

Waterproof Endoscopic Snake Camera for Smartphones and Tablets

Want to take a closer look at something underwater or around a tight corner? Just whip out this handy, waterproof, 2 megapixel camera attached to a flexible 33-foot (10-meter) cable, and connect to an app on your phone or tablet via WiFi for live viewing. Adjustable LED lights improve visibility in dim conditions and are rechargeable, and resolution is up to 1600 x 1200.

Women's Owl Design Socks, 5 Pairs

Nature enthusiasts and bird watchers will love stepping into these adorable owl socks, which come in a pack of five different owlish designs, in brightly colored patterns, and are delivered in a gift box. These crew socks have a reinforced toe and heel and are 80 percent cotton and 20 percent spandex, and fit U.S. women's shoe sizes 5 to 9.

Narwhal Pushpins, Set of 20

The so-called "tusk" of a narwhal, the unicorn of the ocean, is really an extra-long tooth, and these narwhal pushpins are designed so their tiny tusks can help you keep track of wayward notes and papers. They come in a set of 20, in a reusable plastic box.

Rotating Cosmos Star Projector Lamp

Enjoy a colorful projection of stars cycling across the ceiling with this rotating star projection lamp, powered by a 56-inch (1.4 meter) USB cable (included) or four AAA batteries (not included). Four buttons control the LED lamp's rotation speed and color display, and there are eight lighting modes to choose from, incorporating different color combinations. A timer can be set for the lamp to operate from 5 minutes to 95 minutes.

