Black Friday Deals: Amazon's Best Science Toys for Kids

If you have a little paleontologist, a star-gazer or a budding chemist, one of these science-inspired toys may be right for your child. Here's a look at some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals.

Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit: Baking soda volcano? Check. Magic, color-changing material? Check. Safe, kid-friendly materials? Check. This kit contains 11 classic experiments that give children an introduction to science. The kit is geared to kids ages 6 and up, and is on sale for $8.22, which is 66 percent off its list price of $23.99.

Paleo Expedition - Dino Excavation Kit – Spinosaurus: Tap into your child's budding paleontologist with this spinosaurus excavation kit. The miniature dig provides all the tools to find dino bones, including a brush and kid-size goggles. At $15.49, the kit is 20 percent off its normal price of $19.37.

Scientific Explorer Newton Microscope: Explore the world of the very small with this beginning microscope kit. The kit includes slides, glass vials and all the tools needed to peer at the tiniest of objects. The microscope provides up to 900X magnification. This microscope is currently on sale for $18.00, 31 percent off the list price of $25.99.

K'NEX Education - Intro to Simple Machines: Levers and Pulleys Set – 178 Pieces – For Grades 3-5 – Construction Education Toy: Learn the basics of engineering with this K'nex introduction to simple machines. The toy includes basic levers and pulleys, along with easy-to-use instructions to help young builders. The K'nex system is currently 12 percent off its regular price, at $29.98.

Young Scientist Club The Magic School Bus Explore The Wonders of Nature: Little naturalists and fans of "The Magic School Bus" series will love this kit complete with magnifying glasses, brushes and balloons that will help them do everything from create leaf art to dissolve egg shells. The science kit is currently $15.91, a 20 percent discount off its usual price of $19.99.

My First Lab Prepared Slide Set Combo Pack - Creepy Crawlies & Extraordinary Ordinary: Bug lovers rejoice! This set of prepared lab slides will allow little scientists to get close-up and personal with earthworms, ants, mosquito legs and human hair. The lab slides are currently a steal at $10.52, 42 percent off the regular price of $17.99.

Thames & Kosmos Optical Science: Elementary school kids can learn about the bending of light and the perception of color, and they can view some amazing optical illusions with this optical science kit. The kit includes 3D glasses, lenses, color wheels and a camera obscura. This set is geared toward children ages 8 and older, and is currently $27.99, a 20 percent reduction off its list price.

Celestron 21035 70mm Travel Scope: Star-gazers can now take the love of the night sky on the go. This travel telescope is perfect for budding astronomers and fits in a backpack or travel case. The telescope has a 20X magnification, which can reveal details of the moon or planets, or provide a close-up view of wildlife. The telescope is currently $59.99, 33 percent off its regular price of $89.95.

Brainwright GeoBrix, Solve Build Create Puzzle: This simple set of shapes provides more than a dozen spatial challenges. The combinations of shapes can be used to create 20 different objects, including the hardest challenge, a 3D cube. The GeoBrix puzzle set is best for kids ages 8 and up, and is currently $12.32, which is 38 percent off its $19.99 list price.

Thames & Kosmos Wind Power (V 3.0) Science Kit: Learn the basics of wind power with this special kit. The kit comes with instructions and the tools to make your own wind turbine with adjustable blades. Kids can learn the how to optimize power by adjusting the wind turbine blades. The wind turbine set is currently $38.49, 30 percent off the regular price of $54.99.

