Dive into LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Razor Crest starship is 40% off for Prime Day

If you or your loved one can't get enough of Star Wars, this Mandalorian LEGO set of the Razor Crest might be the perfect gift. Kids can role-play the heroic warrior, the Mandalorian, who enters the Star Wars universe after the fall of the Empire. Take off in bounty hunter Din Djarin's gunship military craft Razor Crest. The 1,023-piece construction set comes with a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, two spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside. There's also a sleeping area and a detachable escape pod for your kids to let their imaginations run free. And wait for it … the cutest baby Yoda minifigure is included.

The ultra-cool starship also comes with three other LEGO minifigures in addition to baby Yoda. And to up the stakes in your child's play, the kit includes an IG-11 figure. Make sure to stop this bounty hunter droid from capturing an alien known as the Child. Of course, after the battle, IG-11 gets repaired and reprogrammed as a nurse and protector of the Child … and an ally of the Mandalorian.

The Razor Crest dreadnought craft measures about 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) high, 15 inches (38 cm) long and 11 inches (28 cm). Once you or your child has tackled the build, you can display the marvel when it's not "in play."

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest | $129.99 $77.99 at Amazon The Razor Crest 1,023-piece construction set is both a challenging and fun build. Rated for ages 10+, the kit comes with four minifigues as well as an IG-11 figure. Once built, you can play along with “The Mandalorian" — the set of course will combine perfectly with other LEGO Star Wars sets — or display it. Today, for Prime Day, Amazon is selling the kit for 40% off.View Deal

