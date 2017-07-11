Hey, Star Wars Fans! Check Out These Amazon Prime Day Deals

Editor's Note: Live Science sometimes recommends products to our readers, based on what we think you may find interesting and useful. Live Science may receive money when readers click on the links on this page.

Today (July 11) is Prime Day, a day when Amazon offers savings on thousands of products to Prime members. We've taken a look at some of the coolest products so you don't have to. For those who want the force to be with them, a ton of Star Wars-themed deals are being offered today. From a Yoda-shaped alarm clock to a Bantha costume for Fido, here are some of the coolest deals available today.

Star Wars Headphones: What better way to listen to Kylo Ren battle Finn than with a pair of Star Wars-themed headphones. These headphones for kids are decorated with images of BB-8 and connect to any audio device. They're also designed with volume-reduction for little ears in mind. The deal starts at 8:05 p.m. E.T. today.

Bantha Pet Costume: For die-hard fans, there's now a way to loop your canine friends into the Star Wars universe. This Bantha pet costume gives Rover a new set of horns and rider on top. The Bantha costume is worn as a jacket at fits most dogs. Large-headed dogs like French Bulldogs may need to squeeze to fit into the headpiece. For Prime members, the costume is reduced an additional 20 percent from its $23.27 list price at checkout.

Lego Star Wars Yoda Kids Minifigure Light Up Alarm Clock: What better way to wakeup than to see Yoda's wizened green face looking at you? This Lego Star Wars Yoda alarm clock is designed for kids ages 6 and up and comes with a digital LCD display and has moveable arms and legs. The alarm comes with a lighted display and a snooze function for those who need a little extra time to open their eyes. The clock does have small moving parts, so it's not suitable for children ages 3 and younger. The alarm clock is discounted 29 percent, selling for $21.20.

Exxel Star Wars Camp Chair: People who want to enter the great outdoors with Star Wars bling can look no further than this Star Wars camping chair. The chair is designed for littler kids, though the chair can support up to 100 pounds (45 kg). The camping chair comes with a sturdy steel frame, cub holder and a storage bag. The chair is currently on sale for $15.90, with an additional 25% reduction on the item at checkout.

Star Wars Darth Vader Bluetooth Character Speaker: This Darth Vader-themed Bluetooth speaker is perfect for going over to the dark side. The tiny speaker comes with a rechargeable battery and pairs wirelessly with devices such as iPads, tablets smartphones and computers. The charge typically lasts for a few days, meaning it's perfect for a weekend camping trip. For those who want to manually connect the speaker, it also comes with a charging cable and connecting wire for most audio devices. The speaker is currently $13.34, with an additional 20 percent taken off at checkout for Prime Day.

Star Wars Women's 5-pack No-Show Socks: What better way to keep toes cozy than in socks emblazoned with the faces of Darth Vader, storm troopers, C3PO and Yoda? This 5-pack of women's socks is machine washable and fits most women's shoe sizes. A ribbed cuff prevents the socks from sliding down. The socks are currently selling for $9.99, with an additional 30 percent taken off at checkout during Prime Day.

LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Kids Buildable Watch with Link Bracelet and Minifigure: Always know what time it is with this LEGO Stormtrooper buildable watch for kids. The watch comes with different components that can be mixed and matched, as well as an array of different colors for different band designs. The watch comes with a LEGO Stormtrooper minifigure. Scuba diving kids can also take this watch under water; it's water resistant to a depth of 165 feet (50 m). The watch is currently selling for $19.99, but is discounted 30% at checkout for Amazon Prime members.

Originally published on Live Science.