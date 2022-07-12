These discounted Jabra Elite 4 Active headphones are perfect for sprint intervals

The right soundtrack can make the world of difference when you’re pushing for a PB, so make the most of this Prime Day Jabra Elite 4 Active deal (opens in new tab) and snag some premium earbuds sure to do justice to your workout playlist. The in-ear headphones would usually set you back an (already reasonable) $119.99, but this Prime Day you can snap up a pair for just $89.99 after their price was slashed by 25% in the sale.

Now, far be it for us to tell you what to do but, having recently got our hands on the Jabra Elite 4 Active as part of our best running headphones (opens in new tab) tests, we can say with confidence that these are a quality product worth investing in.

Made with avid exercisers in mind, the Jabra Elite 4 Active headphones are specially designed with an ergonomic shape, ensuring they remain in place no matter what your workout. This is a claim we can verify, having found they stayed put during everything from sprint sessions (while we reviewed the best treadmills (opens in new tab)) to double-under heavy CrossFit WODs.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Headphones | Was $119.99 Now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These are some of our favorite headphones for sprinting sessions – and they're currently $30 cheaper than before, at just $89.99. Dust-proof and sweat-proof, they're an excellent exercising companion.

Their active fit also means there’s no need for rubber wings – seen on the likes of the Bose Sport Earbuds (opens in new tab) and JBL Reflect Flow Pro+ (opens in new tab) headphones. While some people might like the security offered by this added feature, those who have sensitive ears or prefer a more natural fit will be thankful for their absence on the Jabra Elite 4 Actives.

Another selling point of these headphones is their active noise cancellation, perfect if you want to tune out your gym’s dodgy speaker system. They’re IP57-rated water and sweatproof too, so you don’t have to worry about damage during a perspiration-heavy session or rainy day run.

We were really impressed with their sound quality, with a booming bass and crisp treble meaning songs of all genres (not to mention podcasts) were quite literally music to our ears. And the impressive battery life meant we could enjoy our favourite albums without worrying about them being cut short.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active headphones offer up to seven hours of continuous playback, so you’re unlikely to endure a music-less commute, and if you store them in the compact charging case you can enjoy as much as 28 hours of listening before you’ll need to juice them up again. They benefit from a sleek design too, not protruding from our ears too much. This meant they were tucked away safely from flailing limbs during certain exercises and yoga poses that saw some of their chunkier competitors knocked out of place.

