Our editor's favorite treadmill is $700 off this Black Friday

Searching through Black Friday treadmill deals can be a little overwhelming. But there are some deals on particular models that stand out. This Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT Treadmill is now on sale for $1,999, a savings of $700 , at the manufacturer’s website.

From my experience with this treadmill — which I bought over the pandemic so I could run without a mask and without any hassle while stuck indoors — the product has everything I could ever want in a running machine. When choosing the best treadmill for my fitness program, I looked first and foremost at the motor; that’s because the motor is the foundation for this high-powered equipment. This particular Horizon Fitness treadmill model is equipped with a Johnson Digital Drive System featuring Rapid Sync™ Technology. The company is known for designing the best motors in the industry. When you’re on the machine, you’ll notice the difference, as there is no lag or delay when changing speed or incline. Plus, the belt runs so smoothly at any speed that you’ll forget you’re on a treadmill. According to Horizon Fitness, it responds 33% faster than other treadmill motors.

Image Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT Treadmill: was $2,699 , now $1,999 at Horizon Fitness You can save $700 on this amazing treadmill that has everything you'd want for a simple run or even a HIIT or Peloton workout. You can change speed and incline with a simple turn of the dial. The company offers a lifetime guarantee on the frame and motor, so this is a purchase for life.



This model also includes Peloton capability, so you can use the QuickDial controls to roll the dial forward or back on the handlebars to make speed and incline adjustments without breaking your stride. Plus, I love that you can connect to the world of Peloton livestreamed classes.

I’ve also had to move the treadmill to different rooms, which was a cinch with the transport wheels. And the ability to fold the machine is great when I’m having company over or need extra room for working out with my kettlebells or even TRX.

This treadmill is part of the Studio Series so it can connect to a variety of apps, not just the Peloton app. On particular, Horizon Fitness offers a 20-minute HIIT workout called Sprint 8 to engage fast-twitch muscles (and kick your butt!).

I have kids, so I also greatly appreciate the safety functions: I always unhook the magnetic safety key and turn the machine off as soon as I’ve completed a run. And if my husband would have his way, I’d keep the clip for the safety key connected to me while running (to ensure the machine turns off immediately at the first sign of a fall). But for me, if I hook the clip to my running shirt, I always somehow pull the whole key out and my workout is over :(.

Overall, this Black Friday treadmill is not one to miss, with a savings of $700 for a truly top-notch machine that I plan to have for a very long time.

Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday treadmill deals. And to complete your home gym setup, check out these Black Friday home weights set deals.

See more Horizon Fitness Black Friday treadmill deals below.

Horizon Fitness 7.4 AT Treadmill: was $2,399, now $1,599 at Horizon Fitness Horizon Fitness 7.4 AT Treadmill: was $2,399, now $1,599 at Horizon Fitness This top-of-the-line model has Bluetooth speakers, a solid motor for smooth, non-lagging changes between speeds and inclines while you run along the expansive 22 x 60-inch running surface. That’s big enough to take advantage of live-streamed HIIT workouts and the Peloton app. Save a whopping $800 with this Black Friday deal.

now $849 at Horizon Fitness Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill: was $999 now $849 at Horizon Fitness This basic machine has intuitive controls, Bluetooth speakers and a secure tablet holder so you can work out with your favorite classes with music to keep you pumped. The robust motor recalibrates with every step along the 55-inch, shock-absorbing deck. Save $50 now for Black Friday.