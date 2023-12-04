This Peloton workout mat is down 40% to its lowest-ever price right now at Amazon

If anybody has told you that you need separate yoga and exercise mats, they might have a point. Yoga mats are thick and comfortable, workout mats are grippy and sweat-proof. But the Peloton Reversible Workout Mat combines both, and it’s just $42 right now at Amazon.

The black surface is designed to support your heart-pumping sessions, made with a smooth, highly grippy natural rubber. But flip it over, and the 5mm thick mat has a textured, more comfortable surface, like many of the best yoga mats.

There’s only one color available — the classic Peloton red and black theme — but it rolls out to 71 x 26 inches, so it should be suitable for most workouts and classes. Plus, you don’t actually need any other Peloton equipment to get the most from your mat, as you can use it for all your training.

Peloton Reversible Workout Mat | was $70 , now $42 at Amazon Overview: The Peloton Reversible Workout Mat is an excellent companion whether you want to take a yoga class, start a HIIT session, or lift some weights. One side has a grippy texture for workouts, the other is softer with alignment prompts to help you flow between yoga poses.

However, it’s a great option if you like to keep your workouts varied or you’re a regular Peloton Bike user who wants to use the app for cross-training and join the occasional yoga or strength training class. At 8 lbs, it’s not the lightest mat, but taking it out to a studio is still manageable.

It’s a versatile option, but if you tend to do a lot of yoga, you may prefer something designed specifically for your practice. The Yogi Bare Paws is one of our favorite yoga mats as it has a durable non-slip surface and printed body alignment guides to help you perfect your form.

Or if you’re looking for a mat you can quickly roll out for a sweaty strength training session without breaking the bank, the BalanceFrom All Purpose Extra Thick Mat is a great option. It’s made from foam, comes in seven colors, and is 15% off right now at Amazon.