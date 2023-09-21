This fantastic Amazfit fitness tracker is under $140 at Amazon
This Amazfit GTR 3 Pro fitness tracker is reduced by $50 at Amazon.
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is down to under $140, making it well worth a look.
Amazfit is a bit of an up-and-comer in the fitness tracking world, and while they've long been a fixture on our best budget fitness trackers list, the company is putting together quite the portfolio for mid-range budgets, too with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.
This chic smartwatch can act as a fitness tracker if you'd like, but whether you're on iOS or Android, you'll find some big ideas in the form of its own app store, too.
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is reduced at Amazon to just $140, a discount of $50 off of the MSRP.
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
Was:
$189.99
Now: $139.99 at Amazon
Overview: This gorgeous smartwatch offers plenty of fitness trackers and its own app store, too.
Key features: iOS and Android compatibility, 12 days battery life, easy to use
Product launched: October 2021
Price history: This deal matches the best price we've seen — making it well worth a look. Walmart and Best Buy are matching the deal, too.
Price comparison: Amazon: $139.99 | Walmart: $139.99 | Best Buy: $139.99
Reviews consensus: The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a smartwatch that looks like a classy timepiece, but has plenty under the hood to be excited about. There's an AMOLED display that's clear in plenty of lighting conditions, and a huge battery that'll get users 12 days on a single charge. It could do with a nicer strap, but it's still a great smartwatch — even offering its own app store through the Zepp app.
TechRadar: ★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers
Buy it if: You're looking for a smartwatch that looks, well, smart, and has a huge battery life. You want an AMOLED display and plenty of sensors.
Don't buy it if: You want a true app store — something with watchOS or Wear OS will be better for installing third-party tools.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
