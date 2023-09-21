This fantastic Amazfit fitness tracker is under $140 at Amazon

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is down to under $140, making it well worth a look.

Amazfit is a bit of an up-and-comer in the fitness tracking world, and while they've long been a fixture on our best budget fitness trackers list, the company is putting together quite the portfolio for mid-range budgets, too with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.

This chic smartwatch can act as a fitness tracker if you'd like, but whether you're on iOS or Android, you'll find some big ideas in the form of its own app store, too.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is reduced at Amazon to just $140, a discount of $50 off of the MSRP.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

Was: $189.99

Now: $139.99 at Amazon

Overview: This gorgeous smartwatch offers plenty of fitness trackers and its own app store, too.

Key features: iOS and Android compatibility, 12 days battery life, easy to use

Product launched: October 2021

Price history: This deal matches the best price we've seen — making it well worth a look. Walmart and Best Buy are matching the deal, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $139.99 | Walmart: $139.99 | Best Buy: $139.99

Reviews consensus: The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a smartwatch that looks like a classy timepiece, but has plenty under the hood to be excited about. There's an AMOLED display that's clear in plenty of lighting conditions, and a huge battery that'll get users 12 days on a single charge. It could do with a nicer strap, but it's still a great smartwatch — even offering its own app store through the Zepp app.

TechRadar: ★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers

Buy it if: You're looking for a smartwatch that looks, well, smart, and has a huge battery life. You want an AMOLED display and plenty of sensors.

Don't buy it if: You want a true app store — something with watchOS or Wear OS will be better for installing third-party tools.