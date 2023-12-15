Stay hydrated for less with 20% off these excellent water bottles

A good water bottle can make it easier to keep hydrated throughout the day, double as a reusable coffee cup, and help you stay topped up during intense workouts. You can find budget bottles, but for something you'll likely carry around with you all day it’s worth investing in a comfortable one.

Fortunately, you don’t need to break the bank as there are great discounts around right now on some of our favorite bottles, like the vacuum-insulated Hydro Flask, which is down 18% right now at Amazon, or the Takeya Originals Spout Bottle for just $22.49 at Walmart.

These two even made their way into our roundup of the best water bottles thanks to their convenient and leak-free caps. You can fill both with cold water — and keep it chilled for a whole day — or hot drinks that’ll stay warm for 12 hours, perfect for intense workouts or cool outdoor walks.

Hydro Flask | was $34.95 , now $28.70 at Amazon Overview: The Hydro Flask has a leak-proof Flex Cap that’s easy to unscrew when you need a drink, but won’t accidentally open in your bag. It keeps your water cold for a day, or hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours. There are 16 colors and three sizes to choose from.

Takeya Originals Spout Bottle | was $27.99 , now $22.49 at Walmart Overview: The Takeya Originals Spout Water is vacuum insulated and made from stainless steel, so you can keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. The spout lid makes it easy to take sips during exercise, and the bottle comes in sizes up to 40 oz.

It’s important to stay hydrated, as dehydration can make you feel dizzy, and tired, and dry out your skin, and both these bottles give you plenty of options when it comes to sizes.

The Hydro Flask comes in 18, 21, and 24 oz editions, and in 16 colors, while the Takeya Originals Spout Bottle ranges up to an impressive 40 oz, which should be plenty to keep you going throughout the day or on an extended walk outdoors.

However, because of the metal designs, they’re not the lightest options, weighing more than 0.7 lbs. If you’re after something a bit more portable, the CamelBak Eddy+ is just 0.38 lbs thanks to its BPA-free plastic design, and it’s currently down 30% to just $11.20 right now at Amazon.