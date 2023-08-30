Save $100 with this Mobvoi Home Treadmill deal, now under $500!

Are you looking for a treadmill that’s compact, quiet, and easy to set up? Today is your lucky day. The Mobvoi Home Treadmill has been reduced by $100 on Amazon , taking the total price down to under $500.

So, why should you consider buying this treadmill over our other best exercise machine to lose weight ? There are many reasons. It’s well-made, foldable, and can easily convert from an under-desk walking treadmill to one you can run on. During testing, we loved how quiet it was during use.

You get built-in Bluetooth connectivity, basic metric tracking, and an LED touchscreen with touch speed controls. It didn’t feel fragile while we ran on it, even at high speeds (it was actually surprisingly sturdy!). There are wheels at the front so it’s easy to position it wherever you like in the room.

If you’d like to check out our other best walking treadmills or best treadmills for home use before purchasing this one, please do. Just note that you’ll have to pay full price for them.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill

Was: $599.99

Now: $499.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Mobvoi Home Treadmill can be folded, weighs just under 75 lbs, and has an LED touchscreen display.

Key features:

Dimensions: 42 x 49 x 27 inches, folding size 4.4 x 49 x 27 inches

Weight: 74.96 lbs

Tread belt size: 16 x 40 inches

Max user weight: 265 lbs

Display: LED touchscreen

Speed: 0-12 km/h

Incline: Fixed 0%

Warranty: Limited 1-year warranty

Workouts: None

Other features: Bluetooth connectivity, foldable, safety key, remote control

Decibel rating: 65 dB

Product launched: November 2022

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days.

Price comparison: Amazon: $499.99

Reviews consensus: If your goal is to increase your daily step count or ease into a gentle run, you can save money and space by going for the Mobvoi model. The brand is well-respected, and it feels as though this is a perfect solution for those who want to benefit from the very basics of a treadmill.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Coach: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best exercise machine to lose weight , Best walking treadmills , Best treadmills for home use , Best workout equipment for home

Buy it if: You’re in the market for a treadmill that converts between an under-desk walking treadmill to one you can run on. During testing, we liked that it has built-in Bluetooth connectivity, basic metric tracking, and an LED touchscreen with touch speed controls. It’s pretty much ready to go out of the packaging and is whisper-quiet during use.

Don't buy it if: The maximum speed is 12 km/h, which might be too slow for people who like to run at quick speeds and really get their sweat on. If you’re of a heavier build or have a longer running stride, you might find the tread belt too narrow. There are no flashy gimmicks or high-tech specs, either, so it may be too basic for some people.