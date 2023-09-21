Save 30% on the Fitbit Sense at Walmart

Save big money on this excellent Fitbit Sense fitness tracker at Walmart.

Fitness trackers come in all shapes and sizes, and Fitbit's own models run the gamut — from slimline bracelets that are almost imperceptibly small, all the way up to the likes of the Versa and Sense models.

It's the latter that's on offer today, with the Fitbit Sense heavily discounted at Walmart. The retailer has snipped $75 off of the MSRP, which equates to a hefty 75%.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the design and built-in stress score tracker, while noting its high price — something this deal certainly helps to mitigate.

Fitbit Sense

Was: $249.95

Now: $170 at Walmart

Overview: The fitness and stress tracking Fitbit Sense is now reduced by over 30% at Walmart - ideal for Autumn runs.

Key features: iOS and Android compatibility, six days battery life, 1.58-inch OLED display

Product launched: September 2020

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen the Fitbit Sense drop as low as $140, but it's been some time since that's happened.

Price comparison: Amazon: $175.80 | Walmart: $170 | Best Buy: $249.95

Reviews consensus: The Fitbit Sense is a great-looking fitness tracker that offers an excellent array of sensors regardless of whether you have an iPhone or Android device. Its stress-tracking functionality has since been replicated on other models, but it all feeds into the excellent Daily Readiness Score that's part of Fitbit Premium — and there's a six-month trial included here, too. Our biggest issue highlighted in our review was the price, but this makes it much closer to the excellent Versa line.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers

Buy it if: You want a huge number of sensors, including stress tracking. You're interested in Fitbit Premium, or want a tracker with good battery life.

Don't buy it if: You want to check out the Sense 2, which launched in 2022. It updates some of the sensors and adds additional sports tracking.