Limited-time deal — save over $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 945 premium running smartwatch

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a high-performing multisport watch with excellent battery life. It's currently on sale at Amazon, with a 21% discount for a limited time, bringing the price down to $394 from $499.99.

This is a great deal on a top-of-the-line multisport watch. The Forerunner 945 is packed with features including GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, advanced performance metrics, music storage and playback, sleep monitoring and more.

When we tested it in our hands-on Garmin Forerunner 945 review, we ranked this watch highly for several reasons. It's comfortable, sweat-friendly, and stays put. It can track 30 different sports, and more importantly, reveals important health metrics throughout all of these modes. Weighing only 50g, it's lightweight too.

There's more. You can store 1000 songs on the tracker itself, perfect for running or exercising with music when you don't want to carry your phone. The battery can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, and it features transflective display technology to ensure you have good screen visibility, even in bright sunlight. We liked how swift and accurate the GPS was, too.

Today's best deal:

Garmin Forerunner 945

Was: $499.99

Now: $394 at Amazon

Overview: With up to 14 days of battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has GPS availability, a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker, and is waterproof.

Product launched: April 2019

Price history: We'll level with you; this watch was on sale for $329 (the cheapest we've seen) late last week, but this shows how quickly you have to snap these deals up before the price goes back up or stock runs out.

Price comparison: Amazon: $394.00 | Best Buy: $499.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a top-of-the-line sports tracking and training analysis watch. It offers new features such as color maps, suggested routes, and live navigation, which make it easy to explore new trails and stay on track. The watch also provides accurate data for a wide range of activities, making it a great choice for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts. We highly recommend it.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Key features: Battery: 14 days in smartwatch mode, 36 hours in GPS mode, and 10 hours in GPS mode with music GPS availability: Yes Waterproofing: Yes, 5 ATM Display Type: 1.2-inch (30.4 mm) diameter, sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) Heart rate tracker: Yes Sleep tracker: Yes

Buy it if: You're in the market for a lightweight fitness tracker that has a ton of features. It weighs only 50g and can track 30 different sports. If you're an advanced athlete, you'll love its swift and accurate GPS signal pickup. During testing, we appreciated the battery life, which can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.