Limited-time deal — save $140 on the high-end Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar smartwatch

The Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar smartwatch has been featured in three of our 'best of guides' — best fitness trackers , best running watches , and best Garmin watches . And the truth is, there's a lot to admire about it.

It's touch-screen and as you probably guessed from the name, charges using the sun. The battery can last up to 18 days, and as we mentioned in our Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar review , it's comfortable to wear all day.

There are tons of features, but we especially enjoyed the sleep tracking and 'body battery' features. With the former, you get a little graph of your sleep stages through the night. With the latter, you get a score out of 100 based on how run down it thinks you are. The watch's GPS is reliable, and it's water resistant.

Hold on. We missed one most important thing. You can currently get the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar at a reduced price of $659.99 at Amazon , which means a saving of $140! Grab yourself one before stocks run out.

Today's best deal:

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar

Was: $799.99

Now: $659.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar smartwatch has 32GB memory, an in-built GPS, and a battery life of up to 18 days.

Product launched: January 2022

Price history: During the middle of last month, we saw this fitness tracker on sale for as little as $599.99 on Amazon, but this deal only lasted for a short time. This just shows how important it is to grab these deals before stocks run out or prices increase.

Price comparison: Amazon: $659.99 | Walmart: $799.99 | Best Buy: $799.99

Reviews consensus: Garmin's Fenix 7 is a wonderful fitness and running watch that has more features than most will ever discover, and long battery life. It adds touch support and plenty of technical tweaks to the Fenix 6 blueprint without seeming to water down its appeal.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Key features: Software: Garmin Connect and Garmin Express

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Battery life: Approx 18 days

Memory size: 32 GB

Display: 1.30-inch diameter Sunlight-visible, transflective MIP

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: 10 ATM

Heart rate: Yes

Sleep tracking: Yes

Music downloads: Yes

Buy it if: You're in the market for a comfortable smartwatch that you can wear all day, every day. The battery life can last up to 18 days, and during testing, we found the watch's GPS reliable. We also loved the sleep tracking and 'body battery' features, the latter of which spits out a score out of 100 based on how run down it thinks you are.

Don't buy it if: For some people, the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar can feel clunky, so you may prefer taking it off before you go to sleep. The touchscreen interface can be difficult to use when the watch is wet and there are no ECG or blood pressure readings. Even with this deal, this watch still sits at the more expensive end of the smartwatch market.