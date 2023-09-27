Get your YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike today and save a whopping 43%!

Today, we're bringing you a deal on an exercise bike that's been featured in not one but four, yes four, of our 'best of' guides. You'll have seen it in our best exercise bikes , best budget exercise bikes , best workout equipment for home , and best exercise machine to lose weight guides. This is a great opportunity to get a high-quality exercise bike for a fraction of its regular price.

Which exercise bike are we talking about? Well, the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike , of course. For a limited time only, you can grab yourself one for less than $250 at Amazon , representing a huge saving of 43%. You can also currently save a further $20 by applying the coupon at checkout, bringing the price to $229.99

The YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is secure, reliable, and comfortable. During testing, we loved the ergonomic seat, which is fitted with springs underneath to add cushioning and create a soft bounce during exercise. It consists of a heavy stable steel frame, which means it's built to last.

There's more. It is easy to assemble and quiet during use and there are front-loaded wheels so you can quickly store it away. A phone holder is fitted between the handlebars for you to stream workouts or watch your favorite shows as you train. A one-year parts warranty is included. We definitely think this is a deal worth taking advantage of.

Today's best deal:

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

Was: $439.99

Now: $249.99 at Amazon ($229.99 with $20 voucher applied at checkout)

Overview: The YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike has a basic LCD display, weighs 73 lbs, and comes with a one-year parts warranty.

Product launched: May 2018

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon, definitely in the last 30 days, but we're pretty sure it is the lowest it's been listed for.

Reviews consensus: Those unfussed about flashy features will find this to be a great exercise bike. Even at full price, we were impressed with the quality design, easy assembly, and smooth ride offered by YOSUDA. We're also still amazed at just how comfortable that seat is.



Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | Fit&Well: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best exercise bikes , Best budget exercise bikes , Best workout equipment for home , Best exercise machine to lose weight

Key features: Dimensions: 40 x 22 x 45-inches Weight: 73 lbs Flywheel: 35 lbs Max user weight: 270 lbs Display: Basic LCD Drive Type: Belt Resistance: Friction Warranty: 1-year parts Workouts: None Other features: Drinks holder, toe cage, smartphone holder

Buy it if: You want a durable and sturdy home gym piece of equipment that can get you through a sweaty spin session. Because it has an ergonomic seat and upright handlebars, it is extremely comfortable, even during longer sessions. It's easy to set up, quiet during use, and there's a phone holder between the handlebars.

Don't buy it if: A sophisticated console is important to you. With the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike, you get a console that shows basic metrics like calories, time, distance, and speed. It doesn't show cadence, so you can't determine your pace. This may not be good enough for keen cyclists. There's no Bluetooth capability either, so it's worth looking elsewhere if that is a feature you want.