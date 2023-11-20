Excellent Garmin watch now half price at Amazon in early Black Friday deal

Let's be honest, we probably won't have to convince you about the superior quality of Garmin smartwatches. Whether you are a seasoned runner, keen weightlifter or outdoor enthusiast, these clever devices can make a huge difference to your exercise performance and overall wellbeing. There is one caveat, though. The rugged look of Garmin smartwatches may not be up to everyone's taste.

But, where there's a will, there's a way. The Garmin Venu 2S is one of the few Garmin models that rocks a discreet and elegant design, while still delivering a mind-boggling array of useful settings. The best part? Amazon has just slashed the price of Garmin Venu 2S to just $199.99, saving you a whopping $200 — exactly half its original price.

We can personally vouch for this piece of tech — its older sibling, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, is one of the best fitness trackers the Live Science team has ever had a pleasure to test. With all the Black Friday deals out there, this one is a real treat for us.

Garmin Venu 2S: was $399.99, now $199.99 @ Amazon

Packed to the brim with useful features, the Garmin Venu 2S combines a sleek and elegant design with superb durability and a wide range of useful settings.

The Garmin Venu 2S scores high in the look department, sure, but don't judge the book by its cover. Under its sleek casing, this state-of-the-art smartwatch harbours a real hi-tech beast.

The Venu 2S model comes with fantastic GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, a whopping 11-day battery life, a huge selection of preloaded workouts, and more than 25 built-in sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming and golf. Not to mention, this Garmin powerhouse comes with an impressive range of health monitoring features. Apart from providing basic health stats, such as heart rate, sleep and stress levels, the Venu 2S can advise you on your energy levels, post-exercise recovery, and even your biological age.

The Garmin Venu 2S was designed with fitness performance in mind, but this sleek smartwatch can make daily life a breeze, too. Garmin Pay contactless payments let you pay for purchases on the go, smart notifications will keep you up to date with all your socials, and if you ever find yourself in danger, its incident detection feature will send your live location to emergency contacts.

The Garmin Venu 2S is a true powerhouse, and right now you can get it for half the price. Hurry, this offer won't last long.