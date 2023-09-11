Apple Watch Series 8 gets $90 discount ahead of Series 9 announcement

The Apple Watch Series 9 is likely on the way, but the Series 8 remains an ideal buy - especially with this Amazon deal.

Apple's 'Wanderlust' event tomorrow is expected to have big reveals for iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch - a perennial favorite for our best fitness trackers list.

Apple tends to shuffle older models off of its site quickly, which is a shame - because the Apple Watch Series 8 remains an excellent purchase for anyone with an iPhone that wants to kickstart their fitness regimen with a variety of apps.

Even better, Amazon has slashed 22% off of the MSRP, bringing the Apple Watch Series 8 to just $309.99 - a saving of $90.

Apple Watch Series 8

Was: $399

Now: $309.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Series 9 may be imminent, but this deal remains an excellent way to kickstart an active lifestyle.

Key features: GPS tracker, Crash Detection, temperature sensor, Third-party app store

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: We recently covered a similar deal, but this cuts a further $20 off of the prior price. That also undercuts Walmart and Best Buy's best efforts.

Price comparison: Amazon: $309 | Walmart: $329 | Best Buy: $329

Reviews consensus: The Apple Watch Series 8 doesn't offer a huge amount of extra features on top of the excellent Series 7. We have a comparison between the Watch 7 and Watch 8 if you're interested. There's a temperature sensor that can help track ovulation, and crash detection, but watchOS 10 will add a huge number of improvements (and a new UI) when it launches in the coming weeks. That'll only make the Apple Watch Series 8 an easier recommendation.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker

Buy it if: You want to track steps, exercise, and more with a great-looking device. You want access to thousands of Apple Watch apps across multiple categories.

Don't buy it if: You're keen to see what the Series 9 has to offer, or use an Android phone - in which case an Apple Watch isn't a good fit for you. You want to run Ultra Marathons - check out the Apple Watch Ultra for that.