Apple Watch Series 8 gets $90 discount ahead of Series 9 announcement
Save big on the Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon while stocks last.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is likely on the way, but the Series 8 remains an ideal buy - especially with this Amazon deal.
Apple's 'Wanderlust' event tomorrow is expected to have big reveals for iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch - a perennial favorite for our best fitness trackers list.
Apple tends to shuffle older models off of its site quickly, which is a shame - because the Apple Watch Series 8 remains an excellent purchase for anyone with an iPhone that wants to kickstart their fitness regimen with a variety of apps.
Even better, Amazon has slashed 22% off of the MSRP, bringing the Apple Watch Series 8 to just $309.99 - a saving of $90.
Apple Watch Series 8
Was:
$399
Now: $309.99 at Amazon
Overview: The Series 9 may be imminent, but this deal remains an excellent way to kickstart an active lifestyle.
Key features: GPS tracker, Crash Detection, temperature sensor, Third-party app store
Product launched: September 2022
Price history: We recently covered a similar deal, but this cuts a further $20 off of the prior price. That also undercuts Walmart and Best Buy's best efforts.
Price comparison: Amazon: $309 | Walmart: $329 | Best Buy: $329
Reviews consensus: The Apple Watch Series 8 doesn't offer a huge amount of extra features on top of the excellent Series 7. We have a comparison between the Watch 7 and Watch 8 if you're interested. There's a temperature sensor that can help track ovulation, and crash detection, but watchOS 10 will add a huge number of improvements (and a new UI) when it launches in the coming weeks. That'll only make the Apple Watch Series 8 an easier recommendation.
LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker
Buy it if: You want to track steps, exercise, and more with a great-looking device. You want access to thousands of Apple Watch apps across multiple categories.
Don't buy it if: You're keen to see what the Series 9 has to offer, or use an Android phone - in which case an Apple Watch isn't a good fit for you. You want to run Ultra Marathons - check out the Apple Watch Ultra for that.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
