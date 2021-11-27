Best electric toothbrush deal we've seen drops Colgate's hum under $30

Have you been looking for new ways to upgrade your dental health? If so, replacing your normal toothbrush with an electric one is the first step. For Cyber Monday, the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is on sale right now on Amazon for only $45.57. Pretty good, right? However, there's an additional 40% off coupon, too, bringing the price down to under $30 -- which is a steal!

The kit includes everything you need to begin taking better care of your teeth. It contains one electric adult-sized toothbrush handle and head, a charger, a carrying case, and an extra refill brush head.

Not only do electric toothbrushes clean your teeth better, but they also last longer and are more efficient. The battery for the hum Colgate electric toothbrush lasts up to 10 days without needing a charge. Whenever it does run out of battery, all you have to do is place it on the charger overnight.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit: $74.99 hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit: $74.99 $28.98 on Amazon

For under $30, you can upgrade your dental health at home. Not only are you saving an initial 39% off the original price, but you also get another 40% off at checkout on the blue model. This toothbrush will also save you money in the long run, saving you from having to replace a standard toothbrush every 3-4 months -- or sooner.



The hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush is unique because of its Bluetooth capability. It connects directly to your phone and is accessible through the Colgate app, showing you exactly which areas you need to focus on brushing more using Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. It also connects with Apple Health. However, you don't have to use the Bluetooth capability to operate the toothbrush.

The app shows your frequency, duration, and unique brushing style, helping you learn more about your oral health. This makes it even easier to detect where you are in your dental health journey with its three different modes: deep clean, normal, and sensitive.

When you're done brushing after the recommended 2-minutes, it will even remind you. The toothbrush can be programmed to notify you of your brushing time and create other personal reminders, too. If you need more tips we actually have a guide to how to use an electric toothbrush.

Another incentive that comes with this toothbrush is the reward system. The more you brush your teeth, the more points you earn. These points can be cashed in for some pretty cool rewards and savings like replacement brush heads or another electric hum toothbrush.

If this isn't quite right for you, we also have guides to the Cyber Monday Philips electric toothbrush deals and the Cyber Monday Oral-B toothbrush deals.