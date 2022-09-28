Save $200 on the Echelon Smart Rower – one of the best machines we've tested

You can now save $200 on one of our favorite pieces of home workout kit thanks to this Echelon Smart Rower deal (opens in new tab) from Amazon.

Having put a series of top models to the test earlier this year, our fitness writers named the product as one of the best rowing machines (opens in new tab) you can buy thanks to its house-friendly foldable design, quiet magnetic resistance system and the wealth of engaging exercise classes available via the Echelon app.

And now the Echelon Smart Rower (opens in new tab) can be yours for a fraction of its usual asking price on Amazon (opens in new tab), with the online retail behemoth slashing the cost by 20% (now $799.98) down from $999.99.

Our fitness writer described every aspect of this sleek machine as feeling "well-designed". The folding mechanism is (dare we say it?) idiot-proof and the clever resistance controls on the handle proved far more efficient than the damper settings found on many competitors' hard-to-reach flywheel cages.

The sleek Echelon Smart Rower has cleverly found a way to keep costs downs while still offering smart features via an app displayed on a mobile or tablet. What's more, it's now even cheaper than before, down over $200 on Amazon.

Unlike the Hydrow Wave (opens in new tab), Aviron Tough Series (opens in new tab) and Ergatta Rower, it doesn't have an in-built touchscreen. Instead, the (considerably cheaper) Echelon Smart Rower opts for an "arm" above the footplates that can hold a phone or tablet. Then, after paying a monthly membership fee, you'll gain access to a wealth of smart features via the jam-packed Echelon Fit app (opens in new tab) — an enormous resource of on-demand and live workout classes to suit all abilities and fitness levels.

The Echelon Smart Rower has 32 levels of magnetic resistance, so there really is something to suit newcomers and well-rehearsed rowers alike. It's impressively quiet too, so neighbors won't be woken up if you're partial to an unsociable hours workout.

It arrives in two parts, but our writer found assembling it was a piece of cake — just use a few large screws to connect the rail, feet and resistance mechanism, then you're golden.

But why, you may be wondering, should I invest in a rowing machine instead of a trusty treadmill (opens in new tab) or one of the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab)? Isn't that a bit of a left-field choice?

Perhaps it is, but the humble rowing machine is currently turning treadmill-users' heads thanks to its wealth of health benefits and ability to deliver a great full-body workout.

For starters, an English Institute Of Sport Study published in the journal Medical Science in Sports & Exercise (opens in new tab) revealed that each stroke uses 86 percent of muscles, including those in your arms, core, legs and more. Whereas a running or cycling session is far more focused on your lower body. It's lower impact than lacing up your running shoes too, putting less stress on your knees and ankles.

It's also a great way to boost your cardiovascular endurance (opens in new tab) and work up a sweat, with the University of Rochester Medical Center's calorie burn rate calculator (opens in new tab) estimating a 125lb person will burn 420 calories during an hour session of "moderate" stationary rowing, or 510 if they upped the intensity to "vigorous".

So, if you're looking to increase your fitness or use a rowing machine to lose weight (opens in new tab), we recommend hitting the (virtual) water.

On your marks, get set... row!

