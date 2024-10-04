Save $150 on this Dyson air purifier deal before Prime Day

This sleek Dyson HP09 air purifier doesn't just give you cleaner air, it cools and heats the room into the bargain. And, thanks to its October sale, the Dyson's Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 is down to $699.99 at Amazon.

This Dyson HP09 Air Purifier, which makes use of the company's bladeless fan technology, is an excellent way to remove dust, pet hair and other irritants from the air, including formaldehyde which some purifiers overlook.

You can get the Dyson HP09 Air Purifier air purifier on sale right now at Amazon for $479.99.

Its sibling, the Dyson Purifier Cool, features in our list of best purifiers and best purifiers for allergies. In our review of the Dyson HP09, we said it did a brilliant job at removing harmful airborne particles and, at $150 off, it's a simply superb deal.

Image 1 of 2 The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 can be controlled via app. (Image credit: Dyson) Remove the side of the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 to clean the filter. (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson has long been known as an innovator, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP09 is no exception. Not only does it filter irritants from your house, but its oscillating, bladeless fan will heat or cool the room. And it's utterly gorgeous to look at, without getting in the way of the profile of the room.

It barely matters how big your house is, the HP09 will handle rooms up to 2,860, and it also removes formaldehyde, a sometimes overlooked and potentially harmful irritant. In our review of the Dyson HP09, we were especially impressed with how it handled incense smoke and other larger pollutants.

Even when it was going all out, it was impressively quiet, hitting a maximum of 48 decibels. It was a little pricey when we reviewed it but with $150 off, you'll be happy with the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP09, as long as you grab it before it's gone.

Key features: Dimensions: H 30-in, W 8.6-in, D 8.6-in. Weight: 12.6 lbs. Filters: HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon filter and catalytic filter for formaldehyde. Max noise: 48 dB. Coverage: Up to 2,860 square feet.

Product launched: May 2021

Price history: Barring a brief blip on October 2nd, this is the cheapest the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP09 has been since its launch. It's also available for this price at Walmart, and direct from Dyson.

Price comparison: Amazon: $699.99 | Walmart: $699.99 | Dyson: $699.99

Reviews consensus: When we reviewed the Dyson HP09, we were very impressed by its filtration quality, its ease of use and its sleek appearance. We thought the cooling could be better, and that it was slightly pricey, but at $150 this Amazon deal makes it a better purchase.

Livescience: ★★★ TechRadar: ★★★★½ T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're after a powerful, sleek air purifier that offers top-tier particle filtration and will heat your rooms in the winter.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're after a budget model, or require excellent cooling. Consider some of the other models in our best air purifier guide.

