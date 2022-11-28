Cyber Monday is your last chance to get 41% off the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar

This Cyber Monday is the last chance to buy one of the most feature packed Garmin watches in the game — the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar — for 41% less at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s an enormous $370 saving, as the usual asking RRP for the all-round fitness and health tracking powerhouse is $899.99.

The Live Science team tested the smartwatch from Garmin's rugged Fenix range and gave it a stellar 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer was especially impressed by its incredible array of exercise tracking, regular feature upgrades, and 21-day battery life which can be supercharged through the sun's rays.

So if you’ve had your eye (and heart) set on one of the best Garmin watches , this huge Cyber Monday deal is the excuse you've been looking for.

The Fenix range is known for debuting Garmin new software features, and the 6X Pro Solar has seen multiple upgrades since its launch.

It goes far beyond steps and heart rate, rating the effectiveness of your training, keeping tabs on your heart rate variability and sleep to see how well you're recovering, and of course it has Garmin's peerless mapping features. This sheer amount of tech makes it one of the best fitness trackers around.

This do-it-all rugged Garmin has been reduced by $370 on Amazon — a reduction of 41%. No matter whether you ski, swim or squat, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar can track and help you optimize your sessions. Love to run? No problem. It has all the features a keen runner could want, including PacePro which can help you stick to your race plan.

Garmin is known for its impeccable array of rugged smartwatches. Most of the brand's watches have a huge set of specialist features, which is ideal — particularly for those interested in going off trail.

But whether it's tracking your health in detail, playing music through your Bluetooth headphones or following a route on a colour map, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar (opens in new tab) can do it all.

This powerhouse piece of tech offers up a large 35mm transflective screen with a 280x280 resolution. This means that even in bright and sunny conditions, all your data is still easy to read at a glance. And with solar panels on the face all that sunshine is helping to charge the watch as well.

But there's more. This watch is designed to be worn 24/7 so that it can track your heart rate and give you an easy to understand sleep score every evening, plus ways to improve the benefits of time spent in bed.

Plus, the rugged watch is tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. So you can rest assured your Garmin won't fail you.

Unsure on whether this is the watch for you? Our guide to the best Garmin watches details the range and can help you pick the right watch for you.