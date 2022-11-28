Huge saving! Get 50% off the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush this Cyber Monday

Tired, fraying toothbrushes — be gone. This Cyber Monday you can invest in your dental hygiene with 50% off the highly-rated Oral-B Genius X Limited at Amazon (opens in new tab), which tops our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

The Oral-B Genius X Limited usually retails for $199.99, but during this year’s Cyber Monday sales you can pick up one of the market-leading toothbrushes for $99.99 (opens in new tab).

The Oral B Genius X is a powerful, Bluetooth-enabled electric toothbrush that allows users to get the most out of every brushing session. From its two-week battery life to its six different cleaning modes, and its smart, connected functionality to its interactive app that tracks and monitors brushing habits and patterns. If you've been meaning to upgrade to an electric toothbrush, Cyber Monday could be the time to do so — although you'll have to hurry to make the $100 saving.

When our tested tried out the Oral-B Genius X Limited earlier this year, we found this brush was able to take our teeth-brushing-game to new heights. It was fascinating to track our dental habits and patterns in order to adjust our routine if needed. And it's because of these reasons (and more) that we awarded the Oral-B Genius X Limited the coveted top spot in our best electric toothbrushes guide.

Save yourself a brilliant 50% off one of the market leader’s highly sophisticated electric toothbrushes in black, white or purple. It comes with a pressure sensor, a two-minute timer, and a 3-second pulse reminder to switch positions. Plus, its color-changing ring will notify you when it is in operation, once it has synced with your smartphone or if too much pressure is being applied.



Upon testing, we scored the Oral B Genius X limited a brilliant 4.5 stars out of five and found it ideal for anyone wanting to improve and maintain good dental hygiene.

Why? For starters, unlike your average manual toothbrush, it uses A.I. technology through its interactive app to track and monitor your brushing habits and patterns. Once the app has collected this data, it can supply users with a set of oral hygiene goals with coaching tips and tricks.

But even if you don’t use the app, there are still plenty of features to love. It has six cleaning modes that provide you with a tongue cleaning option, a sensitive mode, whitening features, gum care, and pro cleaning alongside your day-in-day-out daily clean option, thanks to its powerful oscillating-rotating brush head.

Battery-wise, from the moment you unbox the Oral B Genius X you can start using it as it comes with some charge already. However, after using your toothbrush and depleting its battery, this clever electric number should take around 14 hours to charge. This may sound long, but it’s actually a lot less than many electric toothbrushes, which take up to 18 hours.

Unsure on whether this electric toothbrush is for you? If you're looking for another fabulous Cyber Monday deal on electric toothbrushes, you can save up to 60% on the top-rated hum by Colgate (opens in new tab). But remember: these deals won't be around forever.

