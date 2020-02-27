Coronavirus resources: US state and local health departments

As COVID-19 continues to spread, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns it will spread from person to person in the United States, Live Science has put together a list of state and local health departments so you can easily check for updates relevant to your region. Some states have much more accessible and thorough websites, with up-to-date information on the state of the coronavirus spread and what you need to know to stay healthy or get medical care. These websites can, in general, be used by people living in any U.S. state. The staff here found the Seattle public health site to be the best: The Seattle “Public Insider” page could serve as a tremendous resource, with information on what you should do if/when the virus spreads to your locale (with questions answered by a health care professional).
The Georgia Department of Public Health also has a comprehensive resource on coronavirus, which includes up-to-date state and country stats and practical information and offsite links.
Here’s an alphabetical list of the state health departments and links to local health departments in each state:
Alabama:
Alabama state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Alabama
Alaska:
Alaska state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Alaska
Arizona:
Arizona state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Arizona
Arkansas:
Arkansas state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Arkansas
California:
California state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in California
All about COVID-19
Colorado:
Colorado state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Colorado
Connecticut:
Connecticut state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Connecticut
Delaware:
Delaware state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Delaware
Florida:
Florida state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Florida
Georgia:
Georgia state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Georgia
Hawaii:
Hawaii state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Hawaii
Idaho:
Idaho state department of health: coronavirus (no coronavirus info on main page)
Local health departments in Idaho
Illinois:
Illinois state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Illinois
Information for schools (K-12) and students
Indiana:
Indiana state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Indiana
Iowa:
Iowa state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Iowa
Kansas:
Kansas state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Kansas
Kentucky:
Kentucky state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Kentucky
Louisiana:
Louisiana state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Louisiana
Maine:
Maine state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Maine
Maryland:
Maryland state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Maryland
Massachusetts:
Massachusetts Department of Health
Local health departments in Massachusetts
Michigan:
Michigan state department of health: (No coronavirus page yet)
Local health departments in Michigan
Minnesota:
Minnesota state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Minnesota
Mississippi:
Mississippi state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Mississippi
Missouri:
Missouri state department of health: (No coronavirus page yet)
Local health departments in Missouri
Montana:
Montana state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Montana
Nebraska:
Nebraska state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Nebraska
New Hampshire:
New Hampshire state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in New Hampshire
New Jersey:
New Jersey state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in New Jersey
New Mexico:
New Mexico state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in New Mexico
New York:
New York state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in New York
North Carolina:
North Carolina state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in North Carolina
North Dakota:
North Dakota state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in North Dakota
Ohio:
Ohio state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Ohio
Oklahoma:
Oklahoma state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Oklahoma
Oregon:
Oregon state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Oregon
Pennsylvania:
Pennsylvania state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Pennsylvania
Rhode Island:
Rhode Island state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Rhode Island
South Carolina:
South Carolina state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in South Carolina
Tennessee:
Tennessee state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Tennessee
Texas:
Texas state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Texas
Utah:
Utah state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Utah
Vermont:
Vermont state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Vermont
Virginia:
Virginia state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Virginia
Virginia public school districts (contacts available)
Washington:
Washington state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Washington
(Great resource: Seattle department of health: coronavirus)
West Virginia:
West Virginia state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in West Virginia
Wisconsin:
Wisconsin state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Wisconsin
Wyoming:
Wyoming state department of health: coronavirus
Local health departments in Wyoming
Originally published on Live Science.
