Coronavirus resources: US state and local health departments

As COVID-19 continues to spread, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns it will spread from person to person in the United States, Live Science has put together a list of state and local health departments so you can easily check for updates relevant to your region. Some states have much more accessible and thorough websites, with up-to-date information on the state of the coronavirus spread and what you need to know to stay healthy or get medical care. These websites can, in general, be used by people living in any U.S. state. The staff here found the Seattle public health site to be the best: The Seattle “Public Insider” page could serve as a tremendous resource, with information on what you should do if/when the virus spreads to your locale (with questions answered by a health care professional).

The Georgia Department of Public Health also has a comprehensive resource on coronavirus, which includes up-to-date state and country stats and practical information and offsite links.

Here’s an alphabetical list of the state health departments and links to local health departments in each state:

Alabama:

Alabama state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Alabama

Alaska:

Alaska state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Alaska

Arizona:

Arizona state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Arizona

Arkansas:

Arkansas state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Arkansas

California:

California state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in California

Colorado:

Colorado state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Colorado

Connecticut:

Connecticut state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Connecticut

Delaware:

Delaware state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Delaware

Florida:

Florida state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Florida

Georgia:

Georgia state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Georgia

Hawaii:

Hawaii state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Hawaii

Idaho:

Idaho state department of health: coronavirus (no coronavirus info on main page)

Local health departments in Idaho

Illinois:

Illinois state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Illinois

Information for schools (K-12) and students

Indiana:

Indiana state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Indiana

Iowa:

Iowa state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Iowa

Kansas:

Kansas state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Kansas

Kentucky:

Kentucky state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Kentucky

Louisiana:

Louisiana state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Louisiana

Maine:

Maine state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Maine

Maryland:

Maryland state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Maryland

Massachusetts:

Massachusetts Department of Health

Local health departments in Massachusetts

Michigan:

Michigan state department of health : (No coronavirus page yet)

Local health departments in Michigan

Minnesota:

Minnesota state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Minnesota

Mississippi:

Mississippi state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Mississippi

Missouri:

Missouri state department of health : (No coronavirus page yet)

Local health departments in Missouri

Montana:

Montana state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Montana

Nebraska:

Nebraska state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Nebraska

New Hampshire:

New Hampshire state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in New Hampshire

New Jersey:

New Jersey state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in New Jersey

New Mexico:

New Mexico state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in New Mexico

New York:

New York state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in New York

North Carolina:

North Carolina state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in North Carolina

North Dakota:

North Dakota state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in North Dakota

Ohio:

Ohio state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Ohio

Oklahoma:

Oklahoma state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Oklahoma

Oregon:

Oregon state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Oregon

Pennsylvania:

Pennsylvania state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Pennsylvania

Rhode Island:

Rhode Island state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Rhode Island

South Carolina:

South Carolina state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in South Carolina

Tennessee:

Tennessee state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Tennessee

Texas:

Texas state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Texas

Utah:

Utah state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Utah

Vermont:

Vermont state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Vermont

Virginia:

Virginia state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Virginia

Virginia public school districts (contacts available)

Washington:

Washington state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Washington

(Great resource: Seattle department of health: coronavirus )

West Virginia:

West Virginia state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in West Virginia

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Wisconsin

Wyoming:

Wyoming state department of health: coronavirus

Local health departments in Wyoming

Originally published on Live Science .