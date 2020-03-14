Ohio: Latest updates on coronavirus

There are 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio, according to the state’s department of health . About 264 individuals are under suspicion for having the COVID-19 disease, which means they’ve shown symptoms of a respiratory illness and within 14 days of those symptoms showing up they had traveled to an area with active transmission or were in close contact with someone who tested positive. Their test results are pending.

Cases by county:

Belmont: 2

Butler: 4

Cuyahoga: 11

Franklin: 1

Lorain: 1

Stark: 3

Summit: 2

Trumbull: 2

(Cleveland is located in Cuyahoga County; and Columbus, the state capital and the location of The Ohio State University, is in Franklin County.)

To help free up medical equipment and hospital beds, the state’s Gov. Mike DeWine has asked doctors and all health care professionals to postpone elective surgeries, the Columbus Dispatch reported . On Thursday (March 12), DeWine announced that all public and private schools in the state would be closed for at least three weeks.

