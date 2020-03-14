Texas: Latest updates on coronavirus

There are now 39 confirmed cases being reported in Texas, according to the state's Department of Health and Human services. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster.

Of those, 12 occurred in Houston-area residents who reportedly caught the virus while traveling in Egypt, according to the Texas Tribune. Another 11 cases involved individuals who were exposed to the virus while overseas; these individuals were being quarantined at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Those individuals who did test positive or seemed likely to have COVID-19 were then transferred to the Texas Center for Infectious Disease or local hospitals for medical attention, the Tribune reported.

About 100 passengers onboard the Grand Princess cruise will also be sent for quarantine at the Lackland Air Force Base, the Tribune reported.

What appears to be the first locally transmitted case in the state was reported Monday (March 9) in a person in Collin County, which is north of Dallas. Now, health officials say there is evidence of community spread in Harris County, where much of Houston is located. A policeman for Patton Village, near Houston, tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in critical condition, according to the Houston Chronicle. An 18-year-old girl has also tested positive for the virus, according to the Chronicle. Houston Independent School District has closed until March 30.

For the first time since 1987, the annual event South by Southwest (SXSW) was canceled due to coronavirus fears. The event takes place in March in Austin, Texas, where hundreds of thousands of people gather to take part in the music and film festival. The Houston Rodeo is also canceled due to coronavirus concerns; one person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended one of the rodeo events.

Cases by county: