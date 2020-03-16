South Dakota: Latest updates on coronavirus

Last updated on March 16 at 4:45 p.m. EDT.

South Dakota has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's health department. An additional 494 tests have come back negative for the virus. As of March 16, all of those cases were associated with travel outside of the state, and not via local transmission in the community.

The state has so far seen one death from COVID-19. The patient was a man in his 60s from Pennington County who had underlying health conditions, KELO reported March 10.

Cases by county:

Beadle: 1

Bon Homme: 1

Charles Mix: 1

Davison: 1

McCook: 1

Minnehaha: 4

Pennington: 1

All South Dakota public schools will be closed through March 20, according to local TV station KOTA.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order requiring nonessential personnel of the office of state government to work remotely. South Dakota State University has also extended its spring break through March 20. Classes will resume March 23.