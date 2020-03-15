Virginia: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 15 at 2:30 p.m. E.D.T.

As of Sunday (March 15), Virginia is reporting 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 10 people who have been hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health . On Saturday (March 14), the state also recorded its first death from COVID-19, in a man in his 70s who died of respiratory. The man likely contracted the virus through community spread, according to the health department.

On Friday (March 13), Gov. Ralph Northam announced the closure of all K-12 schools in Virginia for at least two weeks. On Thursday (March 12) Northam declared a state of emergency in order to mobilize resources to fight the spread of coronavirus. The Eastern District of Virginia is also canceling court cases for petty offenses in federal court, traffic fines and misdemeanors, according to WTVR.

The first reported case occurred in a Harrisonburg patient who was hospitalized at Sentara RMH Medical Center for pneumonia-like symptoms. Most of the cases are in Northern Virginia, though cases are being reported across the state. As of Sunday, 408 people have tested negative for the virus, according to the health department.

Cases by health district: