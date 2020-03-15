Vermont: Latest updates on coronavirus

Vermont reported its second case of COVID-19 on Thursday (March 12). As of Friday (March 13), 142 others tested negative, while another 208 are being monitored.

The second case was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. Public health officials are now working to trace this man's contacts, to see where he might have picked up the new coronavirus. The man is currently in critical condition.

The first case was announced on March 7; the Bennington man is currently in serious but stable condition at the Southwestern Medical Center. Though officials don't know where exactly the man acquired the infection, they suspect it is travel related, Vermont Public Radio reported.

On Tuesday (March 10), Gov. Phil Scott activated the Vermont State Emergency Operations Center, which will help coordinate the state's coronavirus response across state agencies.