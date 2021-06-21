See the summer's best skywatching events with these Celestron telescopes on sale for Prime Day

Summer is the perfect time for stargazing. The meteors are falling (check out the Perseids on Aug. 11), the planets are out in full glory (Jupiter's four moons will cross the planet's disk for quite a show on June 26), and the nights are warm. But every would-be Edwin Hubble needs the right equipment. On Monday, Amazon's Prime Day brings the goods with deals on Celestron telescopes at a variety of price points. Take a gander at these sales — and then get outside.

For kids, we recommend checking out Celestron's 21024 FirstScope Telescope , a simple tabletop telescope that will spark a young astronomer's interest in the moon and planets. For older users looking to up their astronomy game, check out the NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope , which enables automatic tracking of more than 40,000 celestial objects.

Telescopes: $100 – $200

Celestron - AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope | $280.89 $195.97 on Amazon This powerful reflector telescope features a 130 millimeter aperture and a manual equatorial mount to track objects across the night sky. As with Celestron's other offerings, this telescope comes with two eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope and Starry Night astronomy software. With simple mechanics, this telescope is ideal for beginners looking to start skygazing without too much expense or complication. Get 30% off on the AstroMaster on Amazon today.View Deal

Celestron - PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope | $189.00 $132.30 at Amazon This entry-level Newtonian reflector telescope features a powerful 127 millimeter lens and a manual German equatorial mount. It comes with a 20 mm and a 4 mm eyepiece as well as a Barlow lens that can triple the magnification of both. Get 30% off for Prime Day.View Deal

Telescopes: $50 – $100

Celestron - 70mm Travel Scope - Portable Refractor Telescope | $89.95 $62.99 on Amazon Packaged in a convenient travel backpack, this 70mm scope is a good option for amateurs who want a light, inexpensive, but still high-quality telescope for beginning stargazing. With a manual mount and a weight of just 4.2 pounds (1.9 kg), this telescope is a great option for skygazing kids or users who don't want to mess around with a complicated setup. Right now, the travel scope is 30% off the listing price.View Deal

Telescopes: Under $50

Celestron - 50mm Travel Scope | $64.95 $41.30 at Amazon This lightweight telescope with a 50-millimeter lens comes with a backpack for easy transport. It's a good option for kids beginners, capable of producing views of Jupiter's moon and Saturn's rings, though not in strong detail. Today, the telescope is selling for 31% off the regular price.View Deal

Celestron 21024 FirstScope Telescope | $59.95 $38.47 at Amazon Don't expect a ton of detail with this beginner tabletop telescope with a 76 millimeter lens, but do expect ease of use - simply point the lens at the sky and get star-gazing. The best views with this telescope will be of the moon, star clusters and other celestial objects that are generally visible to the naked eye. For Prime Day, the telescope is selling for 30% off .View Deal

Telescope Accessories

Celestron NexYZ 3-Axis Universal Smartphone Adapter | $65.95 $43.99 at Amazon This universal adaptor will connect your smartphone to almost any eyepiece, including 1.25-inch and 2-inch telescope eyepieces, binoculars, spotting scopes and even microscopes. It's compatible with almost all smartphones, including Apple, Samsung and Google models. Right now, the adaptor is 34% off for Prime Day.View Deal