Black Friday fitness tracker deals and discounts: Save up to 65%

The Black Friday sales are almost upon us, and you can enjoy some incredible fitness tracker deals and discounts. If there's a model you've been eyeing up for some time, now might be a good time to invest — with up to 65% off the likes of Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung,

If you're looking to take your running journey to the next level, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is retailing for almost $160 less than its usual price — now $187.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Or if you're after a more basic smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2 is currently $49.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you 51%. This is one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) we've tested from the Fitbit brand, and a great wallet-friendly option.

Black Friday officially starts on November 25 and runs until November 28, when the event becomes known as Cyber Monday. But many retailers have already slashed their prices across a range of fitness trackers and smartwatches and, with stock expected to sell out, it's worth snapping up a deal early to avoid disappointment.

Here are the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals right now.

Black Friday Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4 | Was $329.99 | Now $176.47 (opens in new tab)

There’s a massive 47% to be saved on this very capable smartwatch and fitness tracker that monitors respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate, hydration and more. It can also play playlists from playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer and comes preloaded with 20 GPS and indoor sports apps.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT | Was $349.99 | Was $124.99 (opens in new tab)

Save an amazing 64% on this Garmin smartwatch that provides advanced tracking features for runners, swimmers and cyclists. It also estimates heart rate from the wrist or with a chest strap heart rate monitor.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was $349.99 | Now $187.79 (opens in new tab)

This is another incredibly low price on Amazon, with the Garmin Forerunner retailing for nearly $160 less than usual. Garmin makes some of the most high-spec, super-durable running watches on the market and this is an all-time fan favorite, with in-depth tracking features that can genuinely help you improve your running times.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S | Was $549.99 |Now $499.99 (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Fenix 6 (opens in new tab) topped our list of the best running watches for most of last year, only recently bumped out of the top spot by the Garmin Fenix 7 (opens in new tab). But it’s a beautiful watch; it has brilliantly accurate heart rate monitoring and can even calculate your VO2 max. It’s downloadable map feature also makes it perfect for adventures conducted off the beaten path.

Black Friday Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5| Was $149.95 | Now $99.95 (opens in new tab) This fitness tracker has been slashed by 33% ($50) for Black Friday. The Charge 5 offers a fully featured health metrics dashboard and GPD along with a battery life of 7 days. It comes in a choice of three colours and with a range of customizable bands for added style.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $49.00 (opens in new tab)

This one of our favorite models from the Fitbit brand, and at under $50 (51% off) it's one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen it. You can consider this a truly budget-price tracker, but it still packs in Fitbit’s excellent sleep-tracking tech, heart-rate monitoring and on-wrist notifications.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4 | Was $229.95 | Now $149.95 (opens in new tab)

There’s a hefty 35% discount on the newest version of the Versa, saving you $80. It features GPS, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and more, along with the classic display screen of previous models.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense | Was $299.95 | Now $189.00 (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Sense tops our list of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab) available right now. It’s stylish, with a large, easy-to-read display, and it offers a ‘stress sensing’ EDA feature, which is something completely unique to Fitbit. On top of that, it has a respectable six-day battery and all of the other standard health tracking features available.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) New model Apple Watch Series 8 | Was $399 | Now $349 (opens in new tab)

Our favourite fitness tracker overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 has received a 13% discount in the Black Friday sale. It boasts excellent accuracy for health tracking and sports monitoring making it a great choice for all levels of fitness fanatics. This latest model comes with temperature monitoring and crash detection too.

More Black Friday fitness tracker deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View | Was $79.99 | Now $34.99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon’s own-brand fitness tracker is a neat little budget band that packs in heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep observations too. It’s a discreet, slim-line thing that most people will be able to throw on and forget about; perfect if you’re trying to track your basic health metrics.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro | Was $599.98 | Now $399.00 (opens in new tab) Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now 11% cheaper on Amazon, saving you a cool $50.99. This smartwatch will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Was $399.99 | Now $299.99 (opens in new tab) If you're after a fitness tracker that combines functionality and stylish design, then the 4 Classic model from Samsung should land on your radar. Now with a fantastic 25% discount on Amazon, saving you $100.