Hurry! Save $50 with this cheap Black Friday Fitbit Charge 5 deal before it sells out

If you're looking for a quality fitness tracker for yourself or a family member, and want to save some money, we've found a great Black Friday Fitbit Charge 5 deal for you.

Right now, you can enjoy a massive $50 off via Amazon (opens in new tab), which takes this tried and tested tracker down to its lowest-ever price of $99.95.

We've tested this model extensively, and you can read our Fitbit Charge 5 review to get a better understanding of what it's all about. If you just want to know if it's any good... well, it is listed in our guide to the best fitness trackers — and for good reason. The Fitbit model comes with full GPS, an ECG feature, and it's one of the few Fitbits that has a clever EDA sensor, which can measure stress. The only other models that offer this are the more high-end trackers in Fitbit's range, like the Versa and the Sense, which right now cost around $100 more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 | Was $149.95 , Now $99.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save a brilliant 33% on one of the top fitness trackers on the market. Coming with a 7-day battery life, built-in GPS, advanced health features like an ECG and EDA function along with the ability to track your sleep, this stellar fitness band is suitable for most people.

Our favorite features of this model are the sleep tracking options, the heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and the handy stress management sensor (really useful when we're looking for Fitbit deals over Black Friday!).

Plus, if you do take the plunge but decide that the Fitbit Charge 5 isn't right for you (or your loved one), you can always return the wearable for free, as long as it hasn't been used.

Here at Live Science, we've tried and tested many great fitness trackers for both the US and UK markets, from the likes of Apple, Garmins, and Fitbit.

So we speak from experience when we say that the Charge 5 is one of the best models for anyone looking to pick up their first fitness tracker. It has all the features you need to really hone both your fitness and wellness routine, without breaking the bank. The band comes in three different colors: graphite black, lunar white and steel blue, so it'll suit most workout outfits.

We appreciate some of the enhanced personal safety features too, like the GPS, which allows for phone-free route tracking; and the ECG sensor which analyses your heart rhythm to check for abnormalities. But if we're honest, it's the impressive EDA stress sensor that Fitbit introduced into the watch that makes it stand out from the crowd. Who wouldn't want to track and stay on top of their stress levels?

It does also come with blood oxygenation readings and fitness plans. If you pay the $99.95 price tag today, the watch includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium trial, although you'll need to pay an extra $9.99 a month thereafter to access these features.

