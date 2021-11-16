Best Black Friday running shorts deals: Pick up running shorts at a great discount

We've tracked down the best Black Friday running shorts deals to help you find the perfect pair at a fantastic price. Whether you're clocking up endurance miles, sprinting on a treadmill or doing steady laps of the park, a good pair of running shorts can help you go the distance. Our great deals for men and women include running shorts that will wick away sweat, reduce chafing and allow for maximum freedom of movement when striding out – all while being stylish, too.

Katie Godec is an ultra marathon runner and USA Triathlon coach. She told Live Science that the best fabrics for running shorts are lightweight, smooth, and breathable. “You will be sweating, salting, and rubbing onto/against the shorts for a long time so you want to make sure they do not contribute to the chafe that can result from this repetitive motion and moisture”, she explains.

Godec advises looking for shorts that incorporate reflective features, which will be particularly good for road runners who might be out near cars in the dark. More expensive shorts will tend to be made of fabric that holds its shape and doesn’t wrinkle after washes, she advises, and some will even have SPF or may boast that their material is ‘cooling’. “Keep an eye out for those,” says Godec, “but do your research to confirm that the claims they make are actually true.”

Some shorts cost as little as $15 and while these may be fine for jogs around the block, it's unlikely that they'll offer much in the way of technical fabrics or runner-friendly features. The best running shorts have been designed with performance in mind, so be prepared to spend more for a precision fit, excellent moisture-wicking properties and details to make your run more comfortable.

A top-quality pair can be priced up to $80-90, but it's possible to get a great deal on these so look out for offers from renowned running brands such as Brooks, Asics and Nike. For a good, mid-range pair of shorts that'll suit your running needs, expect to pay around $30–$50, but again keep an eye out for Black Friday running shorts deals to get hold of them for less.

Best Black Friday running shorts deals

, now $12.50 at Walmart Today's Best Running Shorts Deal Hanes Women's Stretch Cotton Bike Shorts - was $62.40 , now $12.50 at Walmart

Save nearly $50 on these super-lightweight and comfortable Hanes Sports shorts. They're perfect for the gym, running, biking or simply relaxing and are non-see-through.

, now $19.99 at Walmart SAYFUT Women's Performance Running Shorts - was $59.99 , now $19.99 at Walmart

Save $40 on these classically-styled two in one running shorts at Walmart. They're fast drying and moisture wicking and beneath the loose fitting outer short is a comfortable elastic inner layer that makes these versatile enough for any workout.

, now $19.49 at Amazon Adidas Women's Tastigo 19 Shorts - was $25.00 , now $19.49 at Amazon

Save $5.49 on these breathable, sweat-wicking shorts from Adidas. They're 100% Polyester and have a secure elastic closure.

, now $10.00 at Walmart Reebok Women's Active Running Shorts - was $14.00 , now $10.00 at Walmart

Save $5 on these lightweight and comfortable running shorts from Reebok at Walmart. They're made from a soft, polyspan fabric that wicks sweat and moisture away from your skin. helping you stay dry and comfortable during any workout.

, now $12.99 at Amazon G Gradual Women's Running Shorts - was $21.99 , now $12.99 at Amazon

Save $9.00 on these running shorts for women. They're soft and lightweight, quick-drying and the mesh underlining makes them super-breathable - perfect for whatever workout you choose.

Which pair of running shorts is best for you?

Just as with the best sports bra deals and running legging deals, comfort is a huge factor when finding the best running shorts and choosing a fit for your running shorts really comes down to personal preference, says Godec. “There is a joke in the trail running world that elite ultra runners (who happen to be men) will always wear ‘short shorts’. My thigh chafe would be astronomical if I wore that length. You’ll see a lot of people opting for compression shorts as well to eliminate chafe. As long as the material is moisture wicking and there are no poorly placed seams, you should be fine.”

Godec, who is also a veteran of multiple Ironmans, says waistband fit is an important factor when choosing a pair of running shorts. “Some have a flat, flush band and others have a bit of a cinch to them. I recommend whatever does not move around or rub. It should also not be so tight that it is irritating you. There are some shorts out there with nice little added pockets for a key or credit card. As long as those added features don’t rub against your skin while you are working out, they are pros, not cons.”

When picking the right pair of shorts for your runs, you might want to consider:

Length of running shorts

Standard lengths for running shorts are 2"/3", 5", 7" and 9" and this measurement is the inseam – so the length from the crotch to the edge of the shorts' leg.

A general rule of thumb is that for speed, 'shorter' shorts are better and are the ones favoured by competitive runners, although bear in mind that these are incredibly skimpy. 5" shorts hit mid-thigh and are a versatile length that's suitable for most types of running. 7" and 9" shorts provide support and coverage against the elements (for example on trail runs) and tend to have good pocket options, but the right fabric choice will be a factor so as not to slow you down.

Style of running shorts

Ultra-short running shorts known as split shorts have overlapping sides of fabric that allow for a complete range of motion, whereas V-notch shorts may still be 'short' shorts but describe those with a V-shape cut out on the side leg seam – a popular style that also offers optimum leg movement.

Tight shorts are similar to cycling shorts without the padding so will provide compression with a 'second-skin' feel. 2-in-1 shorts offer the best of both worlds as they have a light outer-short for modesty with a built-in longer compression short for anti-chafe and muscle support.

Many running shorts also have built-in, ventilated briefs or liners, meaning you can wear them without underwear if you choose. This gives extra support and further prevents sweat build-up and friction that can cause a painful rub on longer runs.

Performance fabrics and features

When it comes to material, synthetic fabrics are the most comfortable to run in and these tend to be polyester blends with a good amount of stretch. The best running shorts use highly-innovative fabrics that enable them to be quick-drying, ultra-lightweight and breathable. These have excellent moisture-wicking properties to draw sweat away from the body, they'll help keep you cool – or retain heat in the winter, and reduce friction. If you want an eco-friendly pair of shorts, look out for those made from sustainable fabrics – these will usually be a recycled polyester mix, so check the specs.

It's also important to think about pocket options when shopping for running shorts, as this will determine if you need to take a pouch or arm strap out running with you. Some have generous and secure pockets that can hold a phone, bank card and gels, whereas others may only have a waistband pocket that will take a key – which might be enough for you if you prefer to leave your phone at home. Other features such as reflective detailing for visibility, waistband comfort and color/print choices are also things worth factoring in.

Best running shorts deals for women

New Balance Impact Run 2 In 1 Shorts deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

New Balance Impact Run 2 In 1 Shorts Best running shorts for comfort Material: 86% recycled polyester / 14% spandex | Pockets: Inner-short pockets Anti-chafing Sustainable fabric No colour choice Sizes run big

Chafing can be an issue when running both long and short distances but the New Balance Impact Run 2 In 1 Short makes nasty skin sores a thing of the past. Longer, snug-fit inner shorts minimizes thigh-rub all without riding up, and their buttery-soft feel is complemented by two drop-pockets to hold your phone and essentials while running.

The outer-layer is light and stretchy thanks to the woven fabric that uses fast-drying technology to wick away sweat and keep you feeling fresh. Meanwhile, the waistband is secured with a handy drawcord so that they remain on the hips whether you're sprinting or jogging lightly. These shorts tick the sustainability box too as they're 86% recycled polyester – which means the fabric is made from plastic waste such as bottles.

Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts Best value running shorts Material: 100% Polyester | Pockets: Key pocket Breathable Wide colour range Lack of pockets Narrow leg openings

These are a popular pick among female runners, not least because they come in an array of colors and trims, so can be easily matched with sneakers and fitness wear that you already own. The Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts are made from a quick-drying fabric that is light and easy to move in and there are breathable mesh side-panels to help direct heat away from the body.

A slim waistband sits comfortably against the skin and built-in briefs provide support as you pick up the pace. A previous version of these shorts had front pockets that have now been removed, however there is still a small pocket for you to stash your key when pounding the pavements.

Baleaf 7" Compression Shorts deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Baleaf 7" Compression Shorts Best tight-fit shorts Material: 80% nylon / 20% spandex | Pockets: Three Cheap Good pockets Fabric could be thicker Fit varies between body shapes

If you normally run in leggings, the Baleaf compression shorts are the next best thing and are a great value pair of running shorts in the 7" cycling-short style. The nylon and spandex fabric mix means that they're soft and stretchy and they have a gusseted crotch and flat-lock seams so they pull on like second skin, although for some there may not be quite enough compression in these shorts.

There are three pockets so you can head out with your essentials. Two generous side pockets will hold a phone, running gels or a debit card. To carry your keys, there's also a non-zipper pocket at the back of the waistband.

Best running shorts deals for men

Asics 7" PR Lyte Shorts deals

(Image credit: ASICS)

Asics 7" PR Lyte Shorts Best longer shorts Material: Softshell | Pockets : Three Good value Deep pockets Snug fit Brief-lining may not suit all

Lightweight, moisture wicking and breathable, these easy-wearing shorts are an excellent choice for men who prefer a longer-length over skimpy running shorts. Offering both extra leg coverage and good support, the Asics 7" PR Lyte Short hits just above the knee and includes built-in underwear to help you feel secure as you go the distance.

Along with two deep side pockets, there's a mini-zipper pocket for your key, plus the addition of reflective accents means you'll be spotted when running in low-light. These good all-rounders also come in a range of other colours.

Nike Aeroswift running shorts deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nike Aeroswift running shorts Best for speed Material: 100% polyester (75% recycled polyester fibers) | Pockets: Back zipper-pocket Performance fit Sustainable fabric Expensive Minimal coverage

Get race-day ready in Nike's ultra-short Aeroswift shorts. Designed for speed, these 2" shorts are cut from high-tech, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool with a split short fit for maximum mobility. The flyvent waistband with drawstring cord helps you to avoid a sweaty middle and surprisingly there's a pocket on these micro shorts, too.

Considering the size of them, these certainly aren't the cheapest pair of Nike shorts available but they're a must-buy for runners who prioritize performance. Plus, made from 75% recycled polyester fibers, they're an eco-friendly option. Pick them up in hot pink or bright lime if you really want to stand out in a pack.

Brooks Source 9" shorts deals

(Image credit: Brooks)

Brooks Source 9" shorts Best short tights Material: Polyester / spandex blend | Pockets: Drop pockets Ease of movement Double pockets May feel too long for some Only light compression

The semi-compressive fit of these Brooks longer-length shorts will appeal to runners who like the feel of tights when putting in the miles. A pair of the Source 9” Tight are stretchy yet supportive with minimal seams and a flat waistband (adjusted with the drawstring) adding to their streamlined look.

Storage on-the-go comes in the form of two drop pockets that are large enough to fit most phones and there's no need to ditch these shorts when the temperature drops. Thanks to the excellent insulating properties that are standard with Brooks running gear, legs stay warm yet sweat-free in the cold.

Under Armour Rush Run 2-in-1 Short deals

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour Rush Run 2-in-1 Short Best built-in compression short Material: Outer shorts 100% nylon, Liner shorts: 77% polyester / 23% elastane | Pockets: Inner-short pocket Good coverage Innovative fabrics Expensive Lack of colour choice

These shorts were designed with winners in mind. The Under Armour Rush Run 2-in-1 shorts combine a breathable outer layer that enables you to move freely, along with compression undershorts made from a mineral-infused fabric that's said to absorb body heat and transfer energy back into muscles and tissues to improve blood flow and circulation.

Technical fabrics aside, these shorts have a soft, deep waistband and a pocket on the right inner short that can hold a phone and other small items tight against the body with minimal bounce. Yes, these are more expensive than other 2-in-1 shorts available, but for the quality fit with a stylish finish they're well worth the extra spend.