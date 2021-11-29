Take $50 off Beats Studio Earbuds for Cyber Monday

You're going to find loads of great Cyber Monday headphones deals this week, and there are several great options for every need. But when it comes to headphones for exercising, these sweat-resistant Beats Studio Buds are a great option, and they're on sale now at Amazon for $50 off .

The right tunes can help you get the most out of your workout, which is why comfortable headphones with excellent sound quality can be just as important as the other exercise equipment you use. The Beats Studio Buds are the perfect headphones for your workout jams.

Because they are earbuds, you don't have to worry about an annoying wire getting in your way as you're trying to jog on the treadmill or get through all your brutal reps of burpees. The Beats Studio Buds pair quickly and seamlessly with all Android and iOS smartphone devices.

Be sure to also check out Live Science's other Cyber Monday running headphones deals .

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds can't be beat when it comes to providing excellent sound quality, great fit and long battery life. These wireless, sweat-resistant headphones are sure to keep your jams coming so you can get in your best work out. Beats don't go on sale often, and $50 off is a great deal, so make sure you jump on these while they're still in stock.



The Beats Studio Buds come in black, white or red, with a matching charging case that's compact enough to fit in your gym shorts pocket. All Beats headphones are known for their excellent sound quality and these earbuds are no exception. The headphones also allow you to control your sound with active noise-cancelling mode or transparency mode if you need to hear the louder ambient sounds in your area.

Other than sound quality, the most important factor when choosing running headphones is the fit. Fortunately, these earbuds come with three different sized tips, so they'll provide a comfortable fit and an optimal acoustic seal.

The battery life on these headphones provides up to 24 hours of listening time, so you can rest assured you won't be stuck exercising in silence partway through your workout. You also won't miss any calls thanks to the built-in microphones and extended-range Bluetooth technology.

The most annoying thing about many earbuds is when they stop working after getting even the slightest amount of sweat or moisture on them. That is not a problem for these Beats Studio Buds, as they are sweat- and water-resistant. So, as long as you don't jump in the pool while wearing them, these earbuds should continue working throughout even the most intense land-based workouts.

There’s more to running and fitness than just having good headphones, however. To stock up on more running essentials, check out our best Cyber Monday running shoes deals. If you prefer running on treadmills vs. outdoors, check out these Cyber Monday treadmill deals .