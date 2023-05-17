Apple Watch vs Garmin: Which is better?

Apple Watches and the best Garmin watches set the standard for accuracy in both heart rate and location tracking. But until last year Garmin was clearly the better option for any form of serious workout tracking.

Apple’s stat handling was pretty light, causing the more enthusiastic exercisers to use third-party watch apps at times. However, Apple improved things dramatically for all Watch series when it announced the Watch Ultra in 2022.

We got features like custom workouts, the option of way nerdier workout stat views, running power, heart rate zone alerts and recovery insights to let you know when your body is ready for another pummelling. It was a huge software upgrade for the runners and gym rats.

However, Garmin still has greater depth here than Apple. Its workout creation tools are near encyclopedic. The Suggested Workouts feature for runners and cyclists is brilliant, powered by a statistics algorithm engine that can tell what your body is up for, and what you need to make progress.

We’re also big fans of Garmin’s Training Load feature, available in its high-end watches and some mid-tier ones. This looks at the collected exertion of your exercise over time, and is one of the quickest and more digestible ways to see how hard you’ve been working over the last few weeks.

Some Garmin features just aren’t found in an Apple Watch either. Garmin watches can broadcast your heart rate data to other equipment — something devs have managed to patch into the Apple Watch in third-party apps. And more feature-rich Garmin watches can even control bike smart turbo trainers. You can set out a route, and your watch will make your trainer emulate hill contours, no other software needed.

A Garmin watch is also a great pairing for the company’s Varia bike lights, some of which have a “radar” to warn you of nearby vehicles.

While we think most people will be more than happy with either an Apple Watch or Garmin watch for workout tracking, the amount of stuff packed in Garmins continues to blow minds. The top Epix, Forerunner and Fenix models can also store continents’ worth of maps on the watch themselves, and find routes to places without an internet connection. Handy.