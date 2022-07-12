Best anti-Prime Day massage gun deals: find them cheaper than Amazon Prime Day deals

A man using a massage gun on his arm - grab a bargain with the best anti-Prime Day massage gun deals

Amazon Prime Day may dominate the headlines, but the online retail giant isn't the only one offering significant savings this week - these anti-Prime Day deals from Best Buy are proof of this fact.

The store has launched its own "Black Friday in July" event, conspicuously covering the same period as Amazon Prime Day (July 12th and 13th). But who are we to question their motives when offered price crashes on fitness tech, kitchenware, and more? And, happily, massage guns feature heavily among the products to benefit from reductions, with many discounts rivaling the best Amazon Prime Day massage gun deals (opens in new tab).

These handheld devices are game-changers when it comes to recovery, promising to promote blood flow to ease aching muscles and improve joint mobility. (Still sceptical? Try giving our feature on 5 benefits of a massage gun (opens in new tab) a read.)

You can save up to $100 on premium products from the likes of Hyperice and Therabody's Theragun range, many of which scored impressively in our test of the best massage guns.

For example, the premium Theragun Pro (an elite recovery device that was awarded an almost-immaculate 4.5 star score by our scrupulous reviewers) is down $100 in the limited time event - now $499.99 (opens in new tab).

Or, if you're really after a bargain, the wallet-friendly NuvoMed iTek Pro Impact Massager has been reduced to just $39.99 (opens in new tab).

Below, we've compiled a collection of the best anti-Prime Day massage gun deals available during this Best Buy event. There's something to suit all budgets and fitness levels, so flick through our list to find the right device for you.

Remember though, if you'd rather make the most of Amazon Prime Day deals, they are only available to Prime members, so make sure you’re logged into your account before you start browsing the discounts. Not a member? No problem – grab a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) and you’ll have access to all of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness and health (opens in new tab).

Best anti-Prime Day massage gun deals

(opens in new tab) Theragun PRO| Was $599 Now $499.99 (Save 17%) (opens in new tab) With stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Maria Sharapova and James Harden among the athletes to use the brand's products, the brand's top-of-the-line product (the Theragun Pro) has recovery credentials that are hard to question. Now, save $100 and pick one up for the reduced price of $499.99.

(opens in new tab) NuvoMed - iTek Pro Impact Massager| Was $49.99 Now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

A massage gun should soothe your aching limbs, not cost an arm and a leg. Luckily, you can now snap up this budget option from NuvoMed for just $39.99.

(opens in new tab) Hyperice Hypervolt GO 2| Was $199.99 Now $159.99 (Save 20%) (opens in new tab)

Small but mighty, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is a fantastic portable option that offers plenty of power while still fitting into most gym bags. Snap one of these petite recovery pistols up for just $159.99, saving $40, in the Best Buy sale.

(opens in new tab) Theragun Prime| Was $299.99 Now $249.99 (opens in new tab)

Therabody's mid-range massage gun still has many of the Pro's mod cons, including Theragun's heightened 16mm amplitude for targeting aches and pains in deep tissue. Enjoy 50% off in the sale.

(opens in new tab) Lyric Therapeutic Massager | Was: $199.99 Now: $129.99 (opens in new tab)

The Lyric Therapeutic Massager offers a more relaxing experience than other massage guns on the market, while still relieving muscle pain. With $70 off, it's more forgiving than most on your wallet too.

(opens in new tab) Theragun Mini 4th Generation | Was: $199 Now: $159 (Save 20%) (opens in new tab)

Equalling the Amazon Prime Day deal, Best Buy are offering the Theragun Mini at a 20% discount. So, you can snap up maneuverable massage gun for $40 less than normal.

