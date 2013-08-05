Diagram of the Human Lymphatic System (Infographic)

The lymphatic system helps keep the body healthy by eliminating infections and diseases.

The lymphatic system is a network of tissues and organs that primarily consists of lymph vessels, lymph nodes and lymph. Its primary function is to transport lymph, a clear, colorless fluid containing white blood cells that helps rid the body of toxins, waste and other unwanted materials.

Lymph nodes are small oval structures that are an important component of the body's immune system and help in fighting infections. They function as filters of lymph, catching any debris or cells present in the lymph.

The tonsils, adenoids, spleen and thymus are all part of the lymphatic system.

The tonsils are a large cluster of lymphatic cells found in the pharynx.

Lymph nodes produce and store cells that fight infection and disease. There are 600 to 700 lymph nodes in the human body.

The thymus is the organ where T-cells mature. T-cells help destroy infected or cancerous cells.

The spleen is the largest lymphatic organ in the body. It contains white blood cells that fight infection and disease.

Related: