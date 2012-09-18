Arresting Image: Two Storms Swirl Over Pacific

Tropical Depression Kristy and Hurricane Lane were imaged by NASA's Terra satellite on Sept. 16, 2012, as they were swirling over the Pacific Ocean.

Hurricane season is still in full force in the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean basins, as can be seen in a NASA satellite photo that shows two storms churning over the eastern Pacific.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite took the above image of Tropical Depression Kristy and Tropical Storm Lane at 11:45 a.m. PDT on Sept. 16.

While Lane was far away from land, Kristy was just offshore of Baja California, though it was not posing a major threat to land.

Kristy subsequently weakened, while Lane strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. Lane is still barely a Cat 1 this morning (Sept. 18), with winds of 75 mph (120 kph), just above the 74-mph hurricane threshold.

Lane is expected to weaken into a tropical storm once again later today and dissipate over the next 48 hours, according to the latest update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The East Pacific has so far seen 12 named storms (those of tropical storm strength or higher) this season, eight of which have become hurricanes.