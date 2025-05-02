La Niña is dead — what that means for this year's hurricanes and weather

El Niño is a seasonal shift in Pacific Ocean temperatures that can suppress hurricanes, change rainfall patterns and bend the jet stream. Its cold-water counterpart, La Niña, tends to do the opposite: feed Atlantic hurricanes and elevate wildfire risk in the West. Together, they form the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

ENSO refers to seasonal climate shifts rooted in Pacific Ocean surface temperature changes. Changes in wind patterns and currents can draw cold water from the deep ocean, where it interacts with the atmosphere in complex ways. Even small deviations in sea surface temperatures can tilt global weather over the coming months toward hot and dry — or rainy and cool — depending on the region.

"It's an incredibly powerful system," said Emily Becker , a University of Miami research professor and co-author of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) ENSO blog . "El Niño and La Niña conditions affect rainfall, snow, temperature, the hurricane season, and tornado formation. They've been tied to fluctuations in the financial markets, crop yields, and all kinds of things.”

"Scientifically, we care about it because it's really cool," she told Live Science. "But practically, we care because it gives us this early idea about the next six to 12 months."

Scientists monitor a narrow strip in the Pacific Ocean near the equator. A 0.9-degree-Fahrenheit (0.5-degree Celsius) rise or fall in average surface temperature there, sustained for five overlapping three-month periods, can signal the onset of El Niño or La Niña, respectively.

However, the "average" is a moving target, based on a 30-year baseline, from 1991 to 2020, which is becoming outdated as the climate warms. "We're always playing catch-up," Tom Di Liberto , a former NOAA meteorologist and ENSO blog contributor, told Live Science.

ENSO-neutral patterns occur when surface temperatures hover near the long-term norm. But neutral doesn't mean benign — it may just mean the forecast is trickier.