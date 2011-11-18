Late Season Storm Could Develop in Pacific

NOAA's GOES-13 satellite caught System 90E developing in the eastern Pacific (left) and another tropical low in the Atlantic (right) on Nov. 18, 2011 at 1145 UTC (7:45 a.m. EST).

The Atlantic and Eastern Pacific hurricane seasons are coming to a close, but a couple low pressure systems could make a late rallies.

NASA's GOES satellite is keeping an eye on System 90E and the Atlantic low pressure; their latest development can be seen in the above GOES image taken today (Nov. 18).

The low called System 90E appears to be getting organized on the GOES infrared imagery with the largest amount of clouds north and east of the low's center of circulation.

System 90E was located about 475 miles (764 kilometers) south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec at 1 a.m. EST on Nov. 18. It was moving to the west at 15 mph (24 kph), and is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms near its center of circulation, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC gives System 90E a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the weekend.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean GOES-13 captured another low pressure system that has less of a chance of developing this weekend. The low pressure area is located in the central Atlantic and appears elongated from north to south. It contains a large area of clouds and showers. The low is about 900 miles (1,450 km) east and northeast of the Leeward Islands, according to a NASA statement.

West of the Atlantic low is the strong cold front denoted by a line of clouds stretching from northeast to southwest that brought severe weather (including tornadoes ) to the southeastern United States on Nov. 16.