The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike is one of our favorites – and it's dropped in price again this Prime Day

Owning an exercise bike like the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike makes it easy to enjoy a sweaty workout without leaving your home – or putting too much impact on your joints. Previously 30% off for Prime Day, prices have been slashed even further (42%), so you can now pick up the model for just $254.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

When we tested the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike earlier this year, we were surprised by the stability and comfort of the ride, especially for such an affordable price. It quickly earned a spot in our round-up of the best exercise bikes, thanks to its balance between affordability and numb bum potential.

The bike consists of a heavy stable steel frame and 35 lbs friction resistance flywheel that softly and quietly powers movement. We couldn't believe how quiet it was either, making it a great option if you live in an apartment and don't want to disturb your neighbors as you work up a sweat.

The handle bars are angled in an upright position, which was a lot more comfortable for us during testing, as you're not forced to keep your arms flat. It also comes with a compact LCD display (batteries included) showing visuals for metrics including calories, distance, time, and speed, and is fitted with a phone holder that can hold a smartphone or tablet, perfect if you want to stream a workout.

If you're worried about being uncomfortable, the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike also has a 4-ways seat to make sure you feel comfortable while riding. Transportation wheels also make the bike easy to move around.

Save $185.80 (42%) on this reliable and budget-friendly exercise bike. It's the perfect blend of comfort and affordability, and comes with a 4-ways padded seat, 2-way adjustable non-slip handle bars and adjustable cage pedals.

We've tested the Yosuda using a 60-minute endurance cycle class, a 30-minute HIIT fat-burning workout, and a recovery cycle, and the bike held its own during all three. The ride is smooth and solid with no clunking found in other models using a chain.

So if you're looking for a no-frills exercise bike, that doesn't cause too much of a dent in your budget, make sure to nab yourself a model this Prime Day while it's still on discount.

