Save 15% with this Whatafit Resistance Bands Set deal

As winter begins, many people look for ways to stay fit and healthy indoors rather than participating in chilly, outdoor activities. And if you're someone who either wants to complement their weight-lifting or running regime with some low-impact, yet productive, conditioning, resistance bands could be a great fit for you.

This Black Friday, you can find a Whatafit Resistance Bands Set on sale on Amazon for $25.49. The set comes with 16 different pieces, including five different weighted bands: 10 lb. (yellow), 20 lb. (blue), 30 lb. (green), 40 lb. (black) and 50 lb. (red). An additional five loop bands, two cushioned handles, and a door anchor are also included. The resistance bands and other items can be transported easily with the carrying case that comes with the set. After all, it measures just 8.11 x 6.89 x 4.53 inches.

Each latex band is 36" in length, and each can be used alone or stacked with any other band up to 150 lbs.

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set: $29.99 Whatafit Resistance Bands Set: $29.99 $25.49 on Amazon At 15% off, you're saving $4.50 on the Whatafit resistance bands set. This makes each piece only $1.59. For high-quality exercise, that's a steal! Because the resistance bands are made from natural latex, they have a strong resistance to wear, thick elasticity, a non-slip handle, and are comfortable and absorbent. Each band is able to withstand damage or excessive use, making them last a long time for even the best athletes or fitness enthusiasts.

Resistance bands can be used to strengthen all areas of the body, including the arms, shoulders, chest, glutes, legs and more. Using them regularly can help build up your endurance, something that also has a lot of benefits toward your overall health.

The Whatafit resistance band set equipment is made for strength training, because as soon as your muscles face some sort of resistance, they do work and voila, muscle strength. The set also comes with a user manual with instructions for a range of exercises to tailor into your own workout. For instance, a simple starter exercise, called the single-arm lateral raise involves anchoring the band at one end, holding it at the other and then raising your arm up at the side. And there are plenty of banded leg lifts to firm up thighs, quads and more.

Because the set is lightweight and comes with a travel bag, it's also perfect for taking on trips — especially if you aren't sure whether there will be workout equipment or a gym where you're traveling.

Additionally, with Prime shipping, this deal (on average) can get to you within 48 hours. You can use the Whatafit resistance band workout set in as little as two days!

Be sure to check out Live Science's best resistance bands for 2021 and these Black Friday home weight sets deals.