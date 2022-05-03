Theraband review

Theraband’s resistance band beginner set is a great first step for those looking to find a deeper stretch or additional burn without added heavy equipment.

Available in beginner and advanced sets, Theraband’s resistance bands are admired due to their effectiveness, resistance level and portability. Using some of the best resistance bands can really elevate your workout, as you'll be able to workout different parts of your body without carrying around heavy equipment.

There are typically three types of resistance bands: straight, loop, and tube.

Specs Material: natural rubber latex

Width of bands: inches

Number in pack: 3

Tension range: 3-4.6

Other accessories: Exercise guide leaflet

Tube resistance bands are highly durable and are best for strength work due to their construction and integrated handles. Looped resistance bands are a portable and accessible middle ground between straight and tube bands. Straight bands, like Therabands resistance bands, are the more basic of the three and are predominantly used in recovery and stretching sessions. This doesn’t mean they can’t help you feel the burn in a workout, as we discuss below, but their lack of handles can make them more difficult to use in strength training sessions.

The price of straight bands, like Theraband’s, vary and can cost from $12-$150, depending on length, resistance, and supplier. Theraband’s resistance band beginner set is typically $12-$15 for a set of three, which is about average for a set. It is sometimes possible to receive a discount of 10%-20% depending on the site you purchase them from. There are sets of 2-5 available and rolls of various lengths from 25 to 100 yards for fitness studios and physiotherapy clinics. Bands like these typically last for a year with good care and maintenance.

If you are looking to up the resistance on the yoga mat or the gym, we recommend trying them out with a qualified professional first to learn proper safety and technique.

Design

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

Theraband’s beginner set of resistance bands arrives as a set of three with a safety and exercise leaflet. We would love it if it came with a durable storage bag, but this is easily remedied with something you have at home or a pocket of your gym bag. The bands are around 65.7in long and made of a thin and smooth natural rubber latex material. The bands are yellow, red, and green and have resistance levels of 3, 3.7, and 4.6 pounds respectively. We couldn’t detect any strong latex smell on the initial opening and during our workout. The bands are easy to hold, fold, and roll for storage and are lightweight.

The exercise and safety leaflet is a small accordion-style leaflet with details regarding how many sets to do and how long to rest between sets depending on your fitness level. It also has exercises you can perform for balance and strength; we test these out below.

Performance

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

To test the bands, we followed the leaflet’s recommendations: performing two or three sets of 8-12 repetitions of each exercise with rest between each. We decided to perform one set of twelve reps of each exercise with each resistance level. We wore leggings and a T-shirt during the assessment workout to properly examine how the Theraband resistance bands would hold up against bare skin and workout gear.

The exercises suggested in the leaflet are as follows:

Shoulder shrug

Bicep curl

Bent rows

Hip adduction

Hip abduction

Leg press

For the upper body portion, we felt a gradual increase in resistance throughout each color; it feels enough to help you experience the burn without being overwhelming for beginners. There was no slipping through when holding the bands in a fist, but the rubbing with exercises like the bicep curl on our hand through rolling could be uncomfortable. As we were completing the bent rows, we found that wrinkles were forming in the material.

For the lower body portion, we encountered more rolling and uncomfortable rubbing, but it is not as extreme as with other resistance bands, such as the TRX strength bands . The bands were comfortable and secure for the most part and were easy to tie and untie around a table or chair leg. As we reached the hip adduction section of the workout, we discovered a few fine white powder marks along our leggings where the bands had rubbed; this may be due to the white material that the branding is printed with. The length and stretch of the band go far and allow for plenty of room to move.

Overall, we found the bands, and recommended workout, held up well and are suitable for beginners. While we love their length and stretch, we wish the material was thicker and textured to minimize rolling.

User reviews

Theraband’s customers have plenty of excellent things to say about its products. In terms of the resistance bands, fans have been praising their efficiency, elasticity, and resistance level since 2016. The beginner set in latex and non-latex achieved an average of 5 stars across multiple Theraband supplier sites, including Performance Health and Medco-Athletics. Some quotes from customers include:

‘Great elasticity and resistance. Perfect.’

‘Easy to use. Non-latex!! Use for many different muscle-related PT exercises. These are great!’

‘Latex-free was a must...so glad you had these available. These bands are terrific. I have beginner and advanced kits. They are lightweight, can take anywhere in the house to work out. Great for my resistance training and rehab for injury. Thank you for carrying these!’

Negative reviews are few, though some suggested the resistance level for the beginner set was not for them. In which case, we would recommend moving on to the advanced set. It is possible that, as one customer described, the bands could snap, but this can happen to any resistance band that is old, worn, or incorrectly cared for.

Should you buy the Theraband Resistance Bands?

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

If you are looking for aid during your recovery sessions or are curious to dip your toe into the world of resistance bands, these could be a great addition to your gym bag. We love their resistance level and feeling the burn as we work out, but do wish that the material was thicker and had more texture to it. If you decide to pick these bands for your routine, we recommend also purchasing a small pouch or designating a specific pocket for them for storage purposes.

Alternatives

The Theraband resistance bands won’t please everyone. If you have allergies and would prefer a latex-free alternative, we recommend trying Theraband’s non-latex beginner set.

If you want a non-latex looped band, Meglio’s resistance bands could be a great choice. We loved their textured thermoplastic polymer material and encountered minimal rolling and excellent resistance. These are another affordable beginner-friendly option.