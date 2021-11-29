Save 30% on TRX suspension training systems for Cyber Monday

If you’re looking for a way to work out at home or outside with suspension training, the TRX kits are one of the most reliable and well-known systems you can buy — and right now, with these Cyber Monday TRX deals you can save on 30% on various packages at Best Buy.

TRX stands for "Total Resistance Exercise" and was developed by a U.S. Navy Seal who was looking for a way to do strength and cardio training on-the-go. TRX is a form of suspension training, which means that you use stable bands attached to a wall mount, door, bar or other stable item to perform a range of exercises. With this system, you can really strengthen your core, as many of the moves require you to lean back away from the wall while holding onto the straps. You can also do quicker cardio moves with this system, as well as HIIT.

$69.99 at Best Buy TRX Fit System Suspension Trainer: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy This is the most affordable option deal among the three different TRX suspension sets offered at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. The straps are made out of one-inch-wide nylon webbing with comfortable, padded handles. Here's what's in the box: the TRX Fit System Suspension Trainer; TRX door anchor; TRX suspension anchor; Key card (for 2 free digital workouts); Workout poster; Mesh carry bag.

Right now at Best Buy, the Fit, Strong and Elite Systems are all 30% off for Cyber Monday. Each system has slightly different materials and features, with the Elite System being the most comfortable for repeated use (as it has things like rubber handles instead of merely padded handles like the Fit System, for instance).

The standard TRX wall mount is also on sale for 30% off. This is great for setting up in your home gym or wherever you work out, as it provides a stable place to set up the system each time. And it's easy to clip the suspension straps in and out of the anchor. Once connected securely, you can complete hundreds of different exercises and workouts, all with your own body weight. Just change the angle of your body — step closer or farther away from the anchor point — and bam you've changed the weight and intensity for that particular exercise. And with the door anchor (and mesh carry bag), you can work out with your TRX system in any hotel or room when traveling.

Along with the purchase of any of the suspension trainer systems, you get 90 days of the associated premium app, the TRX Training Club. It has on-demand workouts that you can do with the system, and it also has beginner tips and information for when you’re just getting started. There are daily classes as well as the option to work with a virtual personal trainer.

Also, check out our review here of a different TRX product, the TRX Strength Bands.

TRX Strong System Suspension Trainer: $149.99 $104.99 at Best Buy The Strong System is similar to the more-affordable Fit System, but it has wider straps and other features that make it a bit more durable and comfortable. The straps are made out of 1.5-inch nylon webbing

TRX Elite System Suspension Trainer: $199.99 TRX Elite System Suspension Trainer: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy This is the toughest and most comfortable version of the TRX suspension trainers listed here. It has rubber handles instead of ones that are just padded. It also comes with an extender and a four-pack of resistance bands. The digital add-ons are also the most extensive, since the package includes an 8 week workout guide and 9 video workout downloads.