This beginner-friendly Garmin watch is now at its lowest ever price

Looking to save on your first-ever Garmin watch? Then you can't miss this deal — the Garmin Forerunner 265 is now 22% off at Amazon, bringing its RRP down by a round $100. Best Buy and Walmart are also offering the same discount, but only on the less popular white and blue models. This means that this excellent fitness tracker is now at its lowest-ever price since its release in March last year.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 strikes a good balance between affordability and functionality, making it a perfect entry-level Garmin watch. It does not have pre-loaded maps, an ultra-durable build or other frills typical of more premium models, but just like the best Garmin watches, the Garmin Forerunner 265 has plenty of high-end features, long battery life and a crisp, easy-to-read AMOLED display. It is also light, comfortable to wear and available in several colors. We liked it so much that we gave it 4.5/5 stars in our Garmin Forerunner 265 review, and included it in our guide to the best Garmin watches.

Garmin Forerunner 265: Was $449.99, now $349.99 at Amazon Save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 265 at Amazon. This advanced running watch offers multi-band GPS navigation, a crisp 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, up to 13 days of battery life and a wide range of health and fitness tracking features.

Beginners will like this running watch, too. It provides heaps of fitness data in a digestible way, from basic stats like heart rate and step count to more complex metrics such as cardio load and training readiness score. The cherry on top? Smartwatch features, including smartphone notifications and contactless payments. At just $349.99, the Garmin Forerunner 265 offers excellent value for money, so snap it up before this deal expires.

Image 1 of 4 The Garmin Forerunner 265 in pink as worn during our full review. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Key features: 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, 5ATM water resistance, Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection, up to 13 days battery life, fiber-reinforced polymer casing, optical heart rate sensor, barometric altimeter

Product launched: March 2023

Price comparison: Amazon: $349.99 | Target: sold out | BestBuy: $349.99 (white and blue only) | Walmart: $349.99 (white and blue only)

Price history: For the best part of the year, the price of Garmin Forerunner 265 fluctuated between $429.99 and $449.99, with the exception of last year's Black Friday sale when it briefly dipped to $399.99. Today's deals bring the price down to $349.99, which is the lowest it has ever been.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 265 is one of the best running watches in its price range. It is light, comfortable to wear and very accurate at workout tracking, and its crisp AMOLED display is a real pleasure to look at. However, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is relatively expensive, and some reviewers complained about its plastic casing and lack of pre-loaded maps.

Live Science: ★★★★ ½ | TechRadar ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ ½ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★ ½ | Advnture: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Garmin watches

✅ Buy it if: You want a thoughtfully designed sports watch at a reasonable price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for pre-loaded maps, top-notch durability and exceptionally long battery life.