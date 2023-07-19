Save over $400 on the premium Garmin Enduro running watch at Amazon

Looking for a trail-running smartwatch with a monster battery? This deal on the Garmin Enduro is worth a look.

We’ve regularly featured Garmin’s products on our best fitness trackers list, and there’s a good reason for this. When we tested the Garmin Enduro, we especially appreciated the battery life on it. It can last up to 50 days in smartwatch mode, and up to a year in battery-saving mode.

Similar to other best Garmin watches , this one is extremely durable. There are tons of health metrics too, including stress tracking and sleep tracking. The GPS functions are stellar—you can check your positioning at any point in your workout, and even retrace your steps during trail runs. It even comes with an in-built compass and gyroscope.

So, if you’re looking for a steal, the Garmin Enduro is over $400 off at Amazon , for a limited time only. Hurry and get one before it sells out!

Garmin Enduro

Was: $799.99

Now: $394.00 at Amazon

Overview: The battery can last up to an impressive 50 days in smartwatch mode, it is water-resistant, and even charges itself by using solar battery technology.

Key features:

Battery life: Up to 50 days in smartwatch mode

GPS availability: Constant connectivity

Water resistance: 10ATM

Display: 1.4in screen with 280px x 280px

Materials: Power glass screen, stainless steel/DLC-coated titanium bezel, fiber-reinforced polymer case

Solar charging: Yes

Connectivity: Bluetooth, ANT

Product launched: February 2021

Price history: The lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon for this product. On Amazon, the steel with gray band color is available for $394.00, and the price for the same color at Walmart is $499.99. The carbon gray color is more expensive at Amazon, coming in at $489.99.

Price comparison: Amazon: $394.00 | Walmart: $499.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Enduro is a phenomenal watch tailor-made for trail-runners and ultra-marathons, with Garmin’s full suite of advanced GPS features and its long solar battery life ensuring you’ll never get lost, even if you’re out for a full week of adventuring. It’s got a great design and more endurance tools than you’ll be able to get your head around in a month, never mind the week we tried the watch.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You’re searching for a lightweight smartwatch that has an incredible battery life. It can last up to 50 days in smartwatch mode, and up to a year in 'battery saver' mode with solar top-up. It’s extremely durable, and there are a bunch of GPS functions included. For example, the display offers positioning at any point in your workout, along with a feature that allows you to retrace your steps.

Don't buy it if: We would have loved to have seen in-built stored music capability with the Garmin Enduro, but sadly, it isn’t available. This means you may need to take your smartphone with you when using the smartwatch. It can feel chunky for those with small wrists, and in some cases, the multisport capabilities were not intuitive during testing.