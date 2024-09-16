Save $79 on Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars at Amazon

Suppose you've outgrown your beginner pair of binoculars and want to upgrade to a pair with better optics, wider objectives and stronger magnification. In that case, we think the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 are a perfect fit that won't break the bank. And the good news is you can pick them up for less than $200 in this Amazon deal.

Get the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars for $190.95 at Amazon now.

You'll only get this price when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout, so you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal because we don't know how long it'll be around.

We reviewed the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 and thought they were a fantastic all-purpose pair of binoculars, suitable for anything from stargazing to birdwatching. Even though they aren't the sharpest binoculars we've used, we still rate them as one of the best binoculars thanks to their bright images and user-friendly operation and value for money. Their wide 56mm objective lenses make them fantastic for stargazing as they let buckets of light in, and the 12x magnification is ideal for observing birds and other wildlife from far away.

Celestron is a well-known and trusted optics brand, and we think they make some of the best telescopes and best binoculars for stargazing on the market, so you can be confident you're getting a quality product here.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $269.95 now $190.95 at Amazon Save $70 on a pair of the best all-purpose binoculars with 12x magnification and wide 56mm objectives suitable for stargazing, wildlife observation and tracking athletes at a sports game. Make sure you apply the $20 coupon at the checkout in order to get this lower price.

Image 1 of 4 We appreciated the attached lens caps as they were more difficult to lose. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The 16mm eye relief makes them comfortable to use when wearing glasses. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The large 56mm objectives are fantastic for letting lots of light in for stargazing. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) We think the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 are a fantastic pair of all-purpose binoculars. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

In this Celestron Nature DX 12x56 Amazon deal, you get objective lens caps, an eyepiece rain guard, a neck strap, a carrying case, lens cloth and an instruction manual alongside the binoculars. We really liked that the lens caps were attached together, making them hard to lose!

They also come in different variations. If the 12x56 variant isn't quite right for you, check out the 10x56, 10x32 (currently 14% off) and 10x42 (now 17% off) options. If you're looking for a pair of the best binoculars for kids, there's also an 8x32 variant that are 19% discounted.

Key features: 12x magnification, 56mm objectives, 16mm eye relief, 5.5-degree field of view, 36.2 oz (1028g), 9.8ft close focusing distance.

Product launched: March 2014.

Price history: They fluctuate in price, but typically they tend to sit between $200-$270. In this deal, they're even cheaper than they were during Prime Day earlier this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $190.95 | B&H: $210.95 | Walmart: $269.95 | Adorama: $210.95

Reviews consensus: A fantastic step up from your beginner binoculars, the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 has a very usable magnification for stargazing and birdwatching alike. They aren't as sharp as we'd have hoped, but for the price, we think they're superb.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best binoculars, Best binoculars for stargazing

✅ Buy it if: You are upgrading from your beginner pair and want to use your binoculars for a variety of applications.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want premium optics free from chromatic aberration and pin-sharp images — in this case, we'd recommend the Nikon Monarch HG 10x42, or the Leica Noctivid 10x42 if you have a bigger budget.

