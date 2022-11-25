Save up to 50% on the best STEM toys this Black Friday, including Magna-Tiles, Tinkertoy and more

The best STEM toys are a fun and active way to get your kids engaged with science, technology, engineering and maths. So whether you've been eyeing up some 3D building blocks, puzzles or coding games in the Black Friday sales, now might be the best time to get ahead of your Christmas shopping and grab yourself a bargain.

Magna-Tiles' 100-piece clear colors set is currently reduced by 30% at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $36.00, while a slightly smaller deluxe set will cost you just $49.99 (opens in new tab). If Lego is more your kid's thing, Lego's Jurassic World Dominion set is 20% off (opens in new tab) (now $27.99 at Amazon) while the Jurassic Park T.rex Breakout set is reduced to $79.99 at Target (opens in new tab).

STEM toys are essentially anything that allows children to build, play and experiment. They can help to teach spatial and mathematical skills, but they should be social, engaging and fun too.

Here's a round-up of the best STEM toy deals this Black Friday, from crystal growing kits to unleash their inner chemist, to basic building blocks to develop hand-eye coordination in toddlers.

Best Black Friday STEM toy deals

(opens in new tab) Melissa & Doug Standard Unit Solid-Wood Building Blocks | Was $84.99 , Now $44.09 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Consisting of 60 natural-finished smooth-sanded hardwood blocks, this set is an ideal way to introduce early maths concepts to toddlers. They can also help to develop hand-eye coordination and teach patience. Save 48% for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) TINKERTOY 30 Model 200 Piece Super Building Set | Was $49.99 Now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save a massive 50% on this 200 piece building set, bringing the cost down to under $25. Help to unleash your kids' engineering talents as they build castles, houses, bicycles, friendly creatures and more.

(opens in new tab) Magna-Tiles 84-piece Storage Bin Bundle | Was $134.99 Now $89.99 (opens in new tab) Save a great $45 on this 84-piece kit from Magna-Tiles. Included in this Bundle Set are the core shapes (6 large squares, 36 small squares, 6 equilateral triangles, 12 isosceles triangles, 6 right triangles, 12 small rectangles and 6 large rectangles).

(opens in new tab) PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set | Was $47.99, Now $33.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Children can acquire a strong sense of color, geometrical shapes, magnetic polarities and architectural design at early age — save 30% on this 100 piece set from PicassoTiles and unleash their creativity.

(opens in new tab) Dan&Darci Marbling Paint Art Kit for Kids | Was $29.99, Now $14.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 50% on this Marbling Paint Art Kit for kids and learn to paint on water. With five paint colors included in the kit, this kit is suitable for kids aged 6+. It also come with carrageenan powder, spoon, pipette, spreader, 3 styluses, 10 art sheets. It fascinates children as soon as they pull it out of the box and is a perfect STEM project.

(opens in new tab) Snap Circuits “Arcade” Electronics Exploration Kit | Was $79.99 , Now $41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Teach your kids to make electrical circuits for almost 50% off the retail price. Build 20+ games with fun sounds and lights with this 36-piece kit. With scope to build over 200 exciting and unique projects that come together in a snap, this kit is suitable for children aged 8+.

(opens in new tab) Dan&Darci Light-Up Terrarium Kit for Kids | Was $34.99 , Now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 29% on this light up terrarium kit for kids, perfect for the budding botanist in your family. Let your child discover the beauty of nature by creating their own beautiful terrarium with this all-inclusive kit. Watch as it grows by day and glows at night with the innovative LED light under the lid.

(opens in new tab) HEXBUG - VEX Robotics Kit | Was $49.99 , Now $24.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save 50% on this HEXBUG VEX Robotics Kit, suitable for children aged 8 and above. Allow your child to build using 350 VEX Robotics pieces. HEXBUG believes in using the fun of robotic toys to teach kids important STEM principles through hands-on learning.

(opens in new tab) Best Choice Products Kids 147-Piece 5-in-1 Building Toy Kit | Was $24.99 , Now $10.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) A STEM building experience for younger children, this kit helps children build 5 different toys. It will lead them through each step of building a race car, helicopter, boat, bulldozer, or truck. Kids can also challenge themselves by tossing the booklet aside to build their own design. Recommended for children aged 3+.

(opens in new tab) Dan&Darci Crystal Growing Kit for Kids | Was $19.99, Now $9.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Let your child feel like a real chemist mixing the special ingredients and watching the crystal grow, day by day. And when you're done, display it on the light-up display for all to admire! Follow along with the beautifully illustrated 12-page booklet describing how crystals are formed. Suitable for ages 8+.

(opens in new tab) Makeblock mBot STEM Projects for Kids Ages 8-12 | Was $99.99 , Now $59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 40% on this great STEM toy for kids ages 8-12. Designed for learning electronics, robotics and programming in a simple and fun way, mBot is an excellent educational robot toy. From scratch to Arduino, it helps kids to learn programming step by step via interactive software and learning resources.

(opens in new tab) Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game | Was $54.99 , Now $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 42% on this top rated toy this Black Friday. Fun for children and adults alike, this STEM toy has 4 quick-coordination games in a unique light-up cube design. Great for home and travel, these fun handheld games help improve brain skills and hand-eye coordination.

(opens in new tab) NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Magnetic Marble Run | Was $69.99 , Now $55.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 20% on a favorite from National Geographic. This wildly creative building toy includes 59 tracks & connectors, 9 trick pieces & 20 marbles for infinite building combinations and endless amounts of creative fun!

For even more top products, check out our round-up of the best binoculars for kids and the best science kits for kids too.