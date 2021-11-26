Get 60% off this totally rad STEM transformer robot-building kit

Science kits are always a great buy during Black Friday, and there are plenty to choose from. But if you know a kid who is into robots, building things, transformers, or all of those, then we've found the perfect STEM kit for them. This can also be for adults; we're definitely not above playing with this awesome 25-in-1 transforming science kit!

Furnizone's STEM building blocks set is on sale now at Amazon for 60% off . This kit has a misleading name, in our opinion, because it's so much more than building blocks. With 573 pieces, this enormous transforming robot can be turned into 12 different construction vehicles, each with two forms, for a total of 25 different models. This is the perfect interactive toy to help kids practice important skills such as observing, testing and planning, as well as helping kids work on fine motor skills. Putting each build together successfully will help kids gain confidence and encourage them to use their critical thinking skills to solve problems.

Get 25 toys in 1 with this super cool transformer STEM kit. It comes with more than 500 pieces to build 12 different construction trucks in one of two forms for a total of 24 options. Or, assemble all the pieces together to build one giant, impressive robot. Don't miss out on this excellent deal, at 60% off for Black Friday.



This STEM building blocks set comes with enough pieces and options of assembly to keep kids entertained for hours. As they assemble the pieces into one of an astonishing 25 different options, kids will be working on their critical thinking skills and creativity while having fun doing it. Parents will also be glad to know this kit is made of all high-quality, BPA-free, lead-free and phthalate-free materials, and it is tested by a third party lab for safety.

The kit comes with a manual with instructions for how to put all the unassembled 573 pieces together. Kids can work their way up from building each construction truck separately to putting all the pieces together to make a giant robot, before taking it apart piece by piece to assemble their favorite truck models once again. Kids will also be able to build all the trucks at once, so they can build an imaginary construction site.

An adult will probably need to help younger kids with figuring out how to assemble some of the models, making this a great parent-child activity to do together. And you have our permission to use that as an excuse as to why you also need to play with this cool transformer. (You're welcome.)

