Should you buy a Fitbit Charge 5 this Amazon Prime Day?

Should you buy a Fitbit Charge 5 on Amazon Prime Day? Right now you can save a fortune on a range of tech, health and fitness products, with brands such as Fitbit offering some of their top products at reduced prices. In fact, the Fitbit Charge 5 is currently 21% off at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $30.95.

The Fitbit Charge 5 (opens in new tab) is a great fitness tracker, offering cutting edge technology to keep you performing at your best, with three neutral color options. You know a brand is good when its name is synonymous with the product type, and Fitbit is definitely the defining fitness tracker brand for a lot of us.

If you've been waiting for a reason to pick up one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab), Amazon Prime Day might be a great chance to get big savings on this famous brand. The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) on the market at the moment, but how does it measure up against the Charge 4? We've had a look at the Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 4 (opens in new tab) and compared the two to see if the Charge 5 is the upgrade we've been waiting for.

Some other fitness trackers you might want to look out for during the Prime Early Access Sale include the Apple Watch series 7, which is 18% cheaper on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, or the Garmin Fenix 7s, which is reduced by $79 (opens in new tab), saving you a tidy 11%. Or if you want another model of Fitbit, the Fitbit Sense is reduced by 28% (opens in new tab), bringing it down to $215.90.

Is the Fitbit Charge 5 good? The Fitbit Charge 5 scores an impressive 4.3 out of five stars on Amazon, with close to 30,000 user ratings. It is compatible with IOS and Android and has an easy to use interface, with a bright screen that is easy to see even in direct sunlight. As one of the newest Fitbits, the Charge 5 benefits from the company's years of experience in the area and goes beyond being just a fitness tracker, offering options for stress tracking, sleep tracking, and mindfulness sessions. This Fitbit is tailored to modern wellness, and is as helpful for keeping yourself mentally ready as it is maintaining your physical fitness. The slim screen may be a little difficult for some users to work, in which case we recommend the Fitbit Sense 2 (opens in new tab)which is a bit chunkier and more like a watch as opposed to a band. Overall, our testers think that the Fitbit Charge 5 is the best Fitbit for most people, and could also be considered one of this years' best running watches (opens in new tab).

Why buy a fitness tracker on Amazon Prime Day? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is running from October 11-12 this year, and rewards Prime members with further discounts across various brands and categories. Not a member? You can still sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab) to access discounts. It's worth grabbing exercise tech deals while you can, as the cost of living continues to increase. This slashing of prices just before the festive season can help you save money on bigger ticket items, like the Fitbit Charge 5. So, if you're in the market for a new fitness tracker, or want to give fitness trackers a go, it's a brilliant time to buy. This surprise Prime Early Access Sale gives you an extra opportunity to save money that non-prime members might not know about. July Prime Day is becoming a popular event in the retail year, and this October Prime Early Access Sale will offer customers a second chance to nab some savings at Amazon. Although Prime Day hasn't quite hit the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it's still a good chance to save some of your hard earned pennies, although deals might not be as good as they are during bigger sales. You might find products stay in stock for longer too, because of the smaller scale of this event, but bear in mind that increased demand can take its toll on manufacturing and production, so it's best not to wait around if you've found something you really want, as it could be sell out fast.

Why should you wait to buy a fitness tracker? There isn't long to wait for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which more retailers (including Best Buy and Walmart) will be involved in than Amazon Prime Day. If you hold out, you may find the Fitbit Charge 5 available for even less. When you're searching online, we recommend signing up for notifications on your favorite products – this way you'll be the first to know when price or stock changes.

This year's Prime Early Access Sale spans across October 11-12, but look out for deals as we update our guides throughout. You can find even more deals available at Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022, which can save you more money on the health and fitness equipment you love the most.